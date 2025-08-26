Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion is airing now, but we’ve already got a taste of some of the drama—in the fits, that is.

As the viral Class of 2025 returns to the screen to spill details on friendships, relationships, and life after the July 13 finale, looks we love are already hitting the internet. And in true Love Island USA fashion, the looks are going viral.

So who’s leading the fashion pack? Of course it’s the Bama Barbie, Olandria Carthen. After weeks of making people talk about her It-girl fashion, Barbie-esque beauty, and flawless melanin glow, Olandria returned to the villa reunion ready to talk to Andy Cohen in style.

Olandria Carthen & Nic Vansteenberghe Top Our Best Dressed List For the Love Island USA Cast

Olandria shimmered in a dazzling champagne-toned Julian Mendez Couture gown that looked like liquid light poured across her skin. The deep-plunge neckline with sheer detailing gave a sultry edge, while the thigh-high slit showed off her sculpted legs with every step. Her skin radiated under the sparkling fabric, making the dress feel luxe and rich.

Her glam was equally on point: voluminous waves cascaded down her shoulders in glossy, jet-black perfection, framing her face with Hollywood-level glamour. Makeup-wise, Olandria went for soft and sexy. The HBCU grad rocked a luminous bronze highlight, perfectly sculpted brows, and a glossy nude lip that tied her whole goddess look together. Subtle but statement jewelry – like her stacked diamond rings – added an extra layer of fabulousness without taking away from the dress’s shine.

Beside her, Nic Vansteenberghe matched the vibe in a sleek golden satin suit. The sharp tailoring and wrap-style blazer brought a modern edge to menswear, while his leather loafers and timepiece finished the look with polish. Together, the couple looked like a golden dream, proving that coordinated fashion moments always win. Matthew and Reginald Reisman styled the reality show “it couple.”

If this is how the cast is stepping into reunion night, we already know the season’s final send-off will be unforgettable. We’ll be glued to the screen for every head-turning fashion moment, the messy but juicy twists, and the viral clips that keep us coming back for more.

