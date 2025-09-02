Listen Live
Druski Pranks Crowd, Fools Fans into Thinking He’s Rod Wave!

Druski pranks Rod Wave concert fans, convincing them he's the rapper in a hilarious twist!

Published on September 2, 2025

2025 ESPY Awards - Inside
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

In a hilarious prank, Druski had the crowd thinking he was Rod Wave. Footage from the event shows a figure who looks like Wave slowly rising from below the stage on a platform with his face covered by a towel. Then, Boom! The reveal! See below the different reactions.

Druski Pranks Crowd, Fools Fans into Thinking He’s Rod Wave!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

