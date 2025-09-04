Listen Live
News

Drake Reveals Married WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Is His "Muse"

Drake Reveals That Married WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Is His “Muse”

Good thing Kendrick Lamar didn't have this information during their rap battle last year..

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Ever since Kendrick Lamar systematically dismantled Drake’s career and overall aura, it seems like the Canadian crooner has been in a downward spiral of epic proportions in his attempt to exact revenge on Kung Fu Kenny and those who he feels wronged him.

Hoping to get things back on track, Drizzy decided to go on Bobbi Althoff’s Not This Again podcast and gave people even more reason to clown him as he just can’t seem to do anything right these days (no shots). That being said, he opened up about a bevy of subjects and one was particular intriguing as he revealed that his “muse” these days happens to be female WWE superstar, Rhea Ripley.

While pulling out his phone during his interview, Drake revealed that his FYP page is “all Rhea Ripley,” and when Bobbi said she didn’t know who that was he let her know “She’s a wrestler. She’s like my muse.”

While the Australian stunner has been the object of many men’s affection since she stepped in the squared ring years ago, this may be the first time that a big time Hip-Hop superstar has admitted that the professional wrestler is an inspiration of sorts to them. Real talk, we just feel like he’s putting that out there to see if Rhea Ripley will let him smash, but hey, that’s just us.

Still he did admit that he’s probably not her cup of tea or anything she looks for in a man saying “I’m the opposite of everything that she likes.” Sometimes a little self-awareness goes a long way, fam. Good for you.

Also her husband, fellow wrestler Buddy Matthews may not appreciate the random flowers Drake just gave her so Drizzy may want to be cautious on how he proceeds going forward. Just sayin.’

Check out Drake’s random revelation about Rhae Ripley below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Drake Reveals That Married WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Is His “Muse”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close