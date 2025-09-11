Listen Live
News

Charlie Kirk Assassin Still At Large; Rifle Recovered

Police recovered a rifle after Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University, but the shooter remains on the run.

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Addresses Turning Point USA Summit
Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Rifle Recovered Near Scene

Authorities are intensifying the manhunt for the shooter who assassinated Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Investigators confirmed they recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle believed to have been used in the attack, yet the suspect remains at large.

Kirk, 31, was the co-founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent conservative activist. He was delivering remarks under a tent during his “American Comeback Tour” when a gunshot struck him in the neck. Witnesses reported the shot came from a rooftop roughly 200 yards away. Emergency responders rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Video surveillance shows a college-aged individual in dark tactical gear positioned on the rooftop before fleeing the scene. Investigators said the rifle was abandoned nearby, suggesting a calculated escape plan. Federal and state law enforcement agencies are collaborating on the investigation, reviewing surveillance and canvassing for leads.

Manhunt Still Ongoing

Two people detained shortly after the shooting were later cleared of involvement. As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspect is in custody. Officials stressed that the case remains a top priority, and the shooter is considered armed and dangerous.

Kirk’s killing has drawn swift condemnation from leaders across the political spectrum. Many described it as a shocking act of political violence that underscores growing concerns over safety at public events.

With the weapon in evidence but the suspect still missing, authorities continue urging the public to provide any information that may lead to an arrest.

Controversial Right-Wing Influencer Charlie Kirk Shot And Killed In Utah

Video Shows Kyle Rittenhouse Booed Off Stage At University Of Memphis After Non-Answer About Racism

Charlie Kirk Assassin Still At Large; Rifle Recovered  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Fantastic Voyage Sam Sylk 2025
Travel

Sam Sylk’s Let’s Go Ohio on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Local

U.S. Marshals Recover 10 Missing Children in Cleveland Operation

20 Items
Local

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

News

Only Black-Owned Flats Bar Boarded Up After Shooting

15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce

Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close