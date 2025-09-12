Trump Is The ‘Born Criminal’ He Claims Baltimore Children Are

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

In another one of his rambling news conferences last week, Donald Trump said that people committing crimes in cities like Baltimore were “born to be criminals.” He said, “They’re tough and mean and they’ll cut your throat and won’t even think about it the next day.”

What’s just as vile as the statement itself is the silence that followed.

The national media barely blinked. No wall-to-wall outrage. No editorials condemning the obvious racism of branding Black children as genetically doomed to violence. Instead, his words were treated as just another Trumpism. Just more background noise in the news cycle. That silence is complicity. It’s how racist dog whistles are laundered into “law-and-order” soundbites, while the people being dehumanized, Baltimore’s youth, are left to carry the weight of stereotypes that endanger them every single day.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore didn’t let it slide. He shot back: “When the president … calls your children natural born killers, children who are born to be violent, I say this: I respect the office, but I will never honor ignorance.”

His response was sharp, righteous, and unapologetic. And yet, instead of amplifying that defense of Baltimore’s children, the national media buried it under headlines about troop deployments and political theater.

Born to be criminals?

That’s projection, plain and simple. So, let’s return this to sender. Trump didn’t have to learn crime; it’s in his bloodline.

If anybody came into this world preloaded with a criminal blueprint, it’s Donald J. Trump. The man was practically swaddled in fraud and born into a cesspool of corruption, grift, and racist schemes courtesy of his degenerate father, Fred Trump. He is the rancid fruit of a crime family that’s been running rackets since his immigrant granddaddy hopped a boat from Germany.

Let’s tell the truth and shame the devil, shall we? Let’s put Trump’s words back into his fetid bloodline.

Trump is the grandson of an illegal immigrant pimp. His grandfather, Friedrich Trump, fled Germany without completing his mandatory military service, making his departure unlawful. When he tried to return, Germany expelled him as an illegal draft dodger. And what did Friedrich do in America? He ran brothels during the Klondike Gold Rush, making his fortune pimping out women to miners. That’s the foundation of the Trump empire: vice, predation, and preying on desperate people.

So, when Donald struts like some golden child of American greatness, remember that he’s the grandson of a pimp. Born criminal, indeed.

Fred Trump, the degenerate father, carried that torch with his own scams. He was a slumlord who made millions by fleecing taxpayers, rigging government housing contracts, and making sure his properties stayed lily white. He was investigated by the feds for defrauding the U.S. military. He was arrested at a KKK rally in Queens. He was sued by the Justice Department for refusing to rent to Black families. This is the man who raised Donald, feeding him lessons in grift, racism, and greed with his morning cornflakes.

And young Donald, described as a “rough, violent and disrespectful” boy, polished the family tradition into a lifelong hustle: Bankrupt casinos. Trump University scams. A “charity” so corrupt that the state of New York shut it down. Real estate fraud so chronic he couldn’t get a legitimate loan without Deutsche Bank laundering the deal. He’s been sued over 4,000 times. He isn’t a businessman; he’s a parasite who led an insurrection against his own government.

Now add the predator. Donald Trump wasn’t just financially criminal; he’s a sexual predator. More than 20 women accused him of sexual assault. A jury found him liable for sexual abuse. He bragged about grabbing women “by the p-ssy.” He paid hush money to cover up affairs while his wife nursed their infant son. He is the archetype of a degenerate predator.

In her book, Too Much and Never Enough, Mary Trump called Fred Trump Sr. a “high-functioning sociopath” whose cruel parenting shaped Donald’s emotional development. She suggests that Fred Sr.’s abusive behavior instilled in Donald a lack of emotional depth and empathy, foundational traits she believes underpin his deviant adult behavior.

And then there’s his proximity to Jeffrey Epstein, another predator whose crimes targeted young girls. Trump himself once said, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” That wasn’t an accident; that was an admission. He partied with Epstein, stood grinning next to him, and leered at teenagers with him. You can’t scrub that filth off.

Trump’s family lineage is a trifecta of criminal deviants. A grandfather who came to the U.S. illegally and ran brothels. A father who was a racist slumlord and tax cheat. And a son who grew into a predator-in-chief, insurrectionist, and Epstein’s buddy. And yet, he has the gall to look at children in Baltimore, kids born into neighborhoods abandoned by racist policy, gutted by redlining, terrorized by the kind of policing his politics demands, and declare they were “born criminals?”

And if Trump’s words sound familiar, it’s because we’ve heard this tune before. Hillary Clinton’s infamous 1996 reference to Black youth as “super predators” carried the same venom: children recast as monsters, their futures erased with a single phrase. Trump’s “born criminals” is just the MAGA remix of that lie. Different mouth, same dehumanization. It’s the bipartisan language of control — a justification for surveillance, cages, and state violence against Black children.

But notice the media’s selective outrage. Clinton’s “super predator” remark has been dissected, replayed, and hung around her neck for decades. Even today, people rightly cite it as a moral stain on her record. Trump, meanwhile, spews his “born to be criminals” line in 2025, and the national press shrugs, treating it as just more background noise in the circus of his rants. That silence is a choice. It tells us that the racist criminalization of Black children isn’t a one-off gaffe; it’s a political constant and normalized when Trump says it, scandalized when Clinton says it, but always deadly when acted upon.

Trump’s words weren’t just off-the-cuff nastiness. They were an echo of an old, deadly lie: the belief that Black criminality is genetic, that Black children are biologically wired for deviance. White supremacy has always needed that story because it does three things at once.

First, it erases history and policy. If Black children are “born criminals,” then slavery, Jim Crow, redlining, school segregation, mass incarceration, and the disinvestment in Black neighborhoods don’t matter. You don’t have to talk about poverty, hunger, lead in the water, or over-policing. The blame shifts from systems to DNA.

Second, it justifies violence and control. If people believe Black kids are “naturally violent,” then every chokehold, every traffic stop gone deadly, every SWAT raid in a Black neighborhood looks like prevention instead of punishment. This is the same pseudoscience that fueled eugenics, sterilizations, lynchings, and the “Black brute” myth splashed across early 20th-century newspapers. It’s how you make brutality look like public safety.

Third, it naturalizes white innocence. Linking Blackness to crime automatically shields whiteness. When white men commit fraud, pillage pensions, cook the planet, or shoot up schools, nobody says they were “born to be criminals.” Their violence is excused as mental illness, bad luck, or a troubled childhood. White crime is denied biology.

That’s why Trump’s line is so dangerous. It’s Hillary Clinton’s “super predators” dressed in MAGA drag. It’s Reagan’s “welfare queens.” It’s the Moynihan Report blaming the breakdown of the Black family. Every generation has its dog whistle, and the tune is always the same: Black children are monsters in the making.

So, when Trump sneers about kids in Baltimore being “born criminals,” he’s not just talking. He’s reviving the entire architecture of scientific racism, weaponizing it for the evening news. And the media’s silence is just as telling as his bile. Because if they won’t call it out, then the lie gets laundered into “law and order” common sense, and Black children pay the price.

Donald Trump is the clearest proof you’ll ever find of someone born into crime. Not “self-made,” not “successful,” but the spoiled spawn of a pimp, a Klansman landlord, and a family tree fertilized with fraud. He didn’t learn crime on the streets of Baltimore; he learned it at the breakfast table, spoon-fed by a father who taught him exploitation as a way of life. He wasn’t raised on empathy, humanity, or decency. He was groomed in grift, baptized in greed, confirmed in corruption.

And so let the record show: Baltimore kids aren’t born criminals. They are born into systems designed to crush them. But Donald John Trump was born a parasite! Born a deviant! Born a predator! Born a criminal!

And every bloated breath he takes is living proof. He’ll cut the throat of democracy, rob the nation blind, prey on the powerless, and won’t think about it the next day.

Dr. Stacey Patton is an award-winning journalist and author of “Spare The Kids: Why Whupping Children Won’t Save Black America” and the forthcoming “Strung Up: The Lynching of Black Children In Jim Crow America.” Read her Substack here.



