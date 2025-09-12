Faith In The Time Of Monsters Event Proves Art And Faith Are On The Frontline Of Change

Source: Dr. Cornel West at “Faith in the Time of Monsters” in Seattle, Washington, Sept. 6. kirsten west savali,dr. cornel west,faith in the time of monsters / Kirsten West Savali

The Valley and Mountain United Methodist Church, pastored by Rev. Osagyefo Sekou, had a Faith in the Time of Monsters event last weekend, which was a bold reminder of how art and faith can light the way during difficult times. Inspired by philosopher Antonio Gramsci’s idea that “the old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born,” the gathering spoke directly to the “monsters” of our day—Christian nationalism, rising fascism in America, and the pressures of late-stage capitalism.

The awe-inspiring event, which took place in Seattle, Washington, on the evening of Sept. 6, served as a call to action, showing how creativity and faith can fuel real change and encourage solidarity.

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We love our neighbors who need and deserve support and navigating their environments and ways that honor their physical accessibilities and spectrum of neurodivergence,” Co-Director of Faith Over Fear Cohorts, Rev. Vahisha Hasan said.

The lineup made that clear. Valley Mountain Board Member Michael McPherson spoke to the audience, reminding us all that there is still work to be done.

“We have come together to be like-minded people who are prepared and preparing to do the work needed to create the world we want to see,” McPhearson said.

Dr. Cornel West, one of today’s most powerful voices, challenged the audience to walk in solidarity in order to stand tall against fascism and greed.

“Can we sustain our fortitude in individually and collectively with solidarity, such that we constitute a strong countervailing force against the fascist tendency of organized greed and weaponized hatred and indifference toward development?” Dr. Cornel West asked.

His words were grounded by the fiery poetry of Tony Award–winning author and poet, Staceyann Chin, whose work turns personal stories into collective strength. Her performance reminded the crowd of the importance of change in the face of adversity, highlighting that art can be both healing and revolutionary.

The audience was also spellbound by a vocal performance from the Reverand Dr. DeAnza Sekou, whose uplifting and powerful lyrics set the tone for the rest of the event.

Then came Rev. Sekou and the Freedom Fighters, who lifted the energy even higher. Their music—part protest, part church revival—turned the room into a space of hope and solidarity. It was a soundtrack for today’s civil rights struggles, and the audience joined in with claps, shouts, and song, leading with the powerful message of working together as one.

The faith-building event also had a larger purpose: raising funds for the Center for Faith, Art, and Justice, an organization already training thousands of people in nonviolence and supporting grassroots movements across the country.

Faith in the Time of Monsters showed that when art, activism, and faith come together, it doesn’t just inspire people, it gives us the courage to push back against fear and imagine a better world; proving that the real danger isn’t just the “monsters” we face—it’s the paralysis that keeps us from confronting them.





SEE ALSO:

Dr. Cornel West Speaks At ‘Faith In The Time Of Monsters’

Cornel West On Why It’s Time For Black America To Fight Back

Faith In The Time Of Monsters Event Proves Art And Faith Are On The Frontline Of Change was originally published on newsone.com