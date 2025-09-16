Listen Live
News

Clipse Make History With Performance At The Vatican

Malice and Pusha T, collectively known as Clipse, peformed at the Vatican's "Grace For The World" concert.

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

'Grace for the World' Concert In St Peter's Square

Siblings Malice and Pusha T, collectively known as Clipse, have enjoyed an incredible 2025 on the heels of their acclaimed fourth studio album, Let God Sort Them Out. Adding to their wins, Clipse became the first Hip-Hop act to perform at the Vatican as part of a concert put on by their longtime producer and compatriot, Pharrell Williams.

The brothers Thornton performed their stirring “Birds Don’t Sing” track from Let God Sort Them Out, alongside featured artist John Legend. Malice and Pusha T’s well-honed deliveries and the message of adoration for their late parents resonated with the overall positive theme of the concert.

Clipse was one of several acts for the Grace For The World concert spearheaded by Williams and featured Andrea Bocelli, the Voices of Fire choir, Jennifer Hudson, Karol G, the aforementioned John Legend, and more.

Check out the Grace For The World concert on Disney+. Learn more about the concert via Disney+’s press site here.

Photo: Getty

Clipse Make History With Performance At The Vatican  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Politics

Trump Is The ‘Born Criminal’ He Claims Baltimore Children Are

Neor Sewer District -CLEAN WATER FEST 2025
Events

Neor Sewer District ~ CLEAN WATER FEST 2025

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

4 Queens, 1 Stage RTW
Contests

4 Queens, 1 Stage: Win Free Tickets!

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close