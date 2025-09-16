Listen Live
Tekashi 6ix9ine To Be Arraigned For Violating Supervised Release

Snitch King Tekashi 6ix9ine To Be Arraigned For Allegedly Violating Supervised Release

This man just can't seem to stay out of legal drama...

Published on September 16, 2025

Tekashi69
Earlier this summer, Tekashi 6ix9ine plead guilty to cocaine and MDMA possession after authorities raided his Florida home just a few months earlier, but it seems like the most famous snitch in Hip-Hop history has once again fall afoul of the law and might have to pay for his slip-ups this time around.

According to Complex, New York judge Paul A. Engelmayer is ordering for the arraignment of the “Gummo” rapper under “new specifications” later this month, and while we don’t know what those specifications consist of, it doesn’t sound like something to be taken lightly.

Per Complex:

“The Court, at the parties’ request, adjourns the present deadlines for sentencing submissions in this case, in light of the parties’ expectation that defendant Daniel Hernandez will be arraigned on new specification(s) with respect to additional alleged violation(s) of violations of supervised release,” Engelmayer wrote in the document, filed Thursday, Sept. 11. “The Court schedules that arraignment for September 25, 2025, at 11 a.m.”

In July, as reported by Complex’s Shawn Setaro, Engelmayer minced no words when cautioning 6ix9ine against further violations, saying consequences “will be severe” should he not heed this advice. Meanwhile, 6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, predicted no issues, arguing that his client was currently “in full compliance.”

We don’t know whether Tekashi failed a drug test or missed a probation appointment or something, but the judge is obviously irked by something he did and he might end up getting the book thrown at him. Unfortunately for SnitchNine, he has no one left to throw under the bus to avoid any prison sentences.

Best believe no one will feel bad if he ends up back behind bars. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about Tekashi’s latest legal setback? Should he be thrown back in jail? Let us know in the comments section below.

Snitch King Tekashi 6ix9ine To Be Arraigned For Allegedly Violating Supervised Release  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

