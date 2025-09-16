Listen Live
News

Metro Boomin Ain’t Taking The Blame For Drake & Future Fallout

Metro Boomin Ain’t Taking The Blame For Drake & Future Fallout

Metro Boomin makes it clear he doesn’t care if fans blame him for Drake and Future not working together anymore.

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Metro Boomin makes it clear he doesn’t care if fans blame him for Drake and Future not working together anymore.

The hit producer, who helped create their 2015 mixtape “What a Time to Be Alive“, clapped back at a fan on X who blamed him for the duo’s split. The fan was upset about Young Metro and Pluto teaming up with Kendrick Lamar on the 2024 song “Like That,” which many saw as a diss toward Drake. The track appeared on Metro and Future’s joint album “We Don’t Trust You“, and it kicked off a series of diss tracks between Kendrick and Drake.

“Ur f*cka** the reason we ain’t getting no more Pluto and Drizzy fuck your day,” the fan wrote. Metro didn’t hold back, replying, “cry me a river f*ck boy.”

Even though people online are pointing fingers, some say Drake and Future already worked things out. Last year, Hip-Hop journalist Elliott Wilson said the two had a phone call and settled their differences. Still, the drama has fans wondering if they’ll ever make music together again. Metro recently spoke on the situation, saying that sometimes friends fall out, and it’s just part of life. “Have you ever been real cool with somebody, and y’all fell out over something? It happens every day,” he said. “This just happens to have an audience.”

At the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, Metro also said he has “love and respect” for everyone he works with, although he didn’t mention Drake directly.

Whether or not Drake and Future will reunite, Metro wants it known that he’s not the one to blame.

Metro Boomin Ain’t Taking The Blame For Drake & Future Fallout  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Politics

Trump Is The ‘Born Criminal’ He Claims Baltimore Children Are

Neor Sewer District -CLEAN WATER FEST 2025
Events

Neor Sewer District ~ CLEAN WATER FEST 2025

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

4 Queens, 1 Stage RTW
Contests

4 Queens, 1 Stage: Win Free Tickets!

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close