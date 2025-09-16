Listen Live
Columbus City Schools Talk Bus Cuts To Save Millions

Published on September 16, 2025

Back of a School Bus
Source: Joseph D Washburn / Getty

Columbus City Schools is weighing big changes to how high schoolers get to class, and the district says the move could free up more than $5 million.

At a public meeting Thursday night, officials laid out two options: either give high school students Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) bus passes, or cut high school busing altogether.

Switching to COTA would save the district an estimated $4.7 million and cut the need for 50 buses. Scrapping transportation entirely would save about $7.2 million and drop 75 buses from the fleet, though that option shifts the burden squarely onto families.

Superintendent Dr. Angela Chapman stressed that money currently tied up in buses could be redirected into classrooms.

“We don’t have a budget for $100 million to focus on curriculum and instruction,” Chapman said. “We have a budget for $100 million to transport children, and I would argue that’s not our primary line of business.”

District staff added that savings could boost investments in literacy, math, and graduation support. Still, some worry the changes could create new barriers.

“Are we creating transportation obstacles that compromise student welfare?” one staff member asked, pointing out that while high schoolers may have more options than younger kids, not all families have equal access.

Along with transportation cuts, the district is also eyeing new start times for elementary, middle, and high school students to make routes more efficient.

No decisions are final yet. The school board is expected to take up the issue again at its meeting on Tuesday.


Columbus City Schools Talk Bus Cuts To Save Millions  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

