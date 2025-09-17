Listen Live
Local

AI Is Now Picking Up Police Non-Emergency Calls in This Local City

Summit County police are turning to AI to answer non-emergency calls, aiming to ease dispatcher workloads while keeping 911 fully human.

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Night Police Sirens
Source: General / Radio One

Summit County residents dialing police for non-emergency help now hear a new voice — an AI assistant named Ava. The county launched the system across multiple police and fire departments to handle calls that don’t require emergency response.

Ava works around the clock, answering tens of thousands of non-emergency calls each month. In towns like Stow, residents already speak with the AI, which collects details, routes cases, and hands calls to humans when needed. If Ava senses urgency or distress, it transfers the call immediately.

County officials say the change frees dispatchers to focus on emergencies. Summit County fields 20,000 to 25,000 non-emergency calls every month, often tying up lines and slowing response times. By letting Ava handle routine issues, dispatch centers cut delays and increase efficiency.

Leaders also stress one key point: Ava does not answer 911 calls. Human dispatchers still handle all emergency situations. Officials highlight this distinction to reassure residents who worry about losing human judgment during critical moments.

Reactions remain split. Some residents doubt that AI can understand tone, urgency, or context like a person can. Others welcome the upgrade, arguing that technology finally modernizes local public safety.

Summit County will continue expanding Ava’s use in the coming months. The results could determine whether other Ohio communities adopt similar systems.

20 Most Embarrassing Cleveland Sports Stories of All Time

Cleveland’s 20 Most Notorious Serial Killers

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

AI Is Now Picking Up Police Non-Emergency Calls in This Local City  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Politics

Trump Is The ‘Born Criminal’ He Claims Baltimore Children Are

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

Neor Sewer District -CLEAN WATER FEST 2025
Events

Neor Sewer District ~ CLEAN WATER FEST 2025

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

4 Queens, 1 Stage RTW
Contests

4 Queens, 1 Stage: Win Free Tickets!

15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close