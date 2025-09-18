Listen Live
News

Wake Forest Offers Free Tuition for NC Families Earning Under $200K

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wait Chapel on Wake Forest University campus.
Source: Loop Images / Getty

Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem announced that undergraduate students in NC with annual family incomes less than $200,000 per year will attend tuition-free, beginning for students admitted for the 2026 fall semester.

The initiative, called the North Carolina Gateway to Wake Forest University, aims to create more opportunities for talented, high-achieving NC students to attend the university regardless of family income.

The North Carolina Gateway to Wake Forest University demonstrates our deep commitment to students from our home state. It says clearly to students and families who may not have considered Wake Forest because of cost: ‘Wake Forest is within your reach,’” said Wake Forest University President Susan R. Wente.

The North Carolina Gateway to Wake Forest University means:

  • Admitted students from North Carolina with an annual family income of $100,000 or less will receive financial aid covering tuition and standard living expenses.
  • Admitted students from North Carolina with an annual family income between $100,000 and $200,000 will receive financial aid covering tuition — only paying standard living expenses and applicable fees.
  • Admitted students from North Carolina with an annual family income between $200,000 and $300,000 will receive financial aid covering 50% of tuition. 

This initiative builds on the university’s commitment to minimizing student loans by increasing financial aid and scholarships.

“We are grateful for the generous support of donors,” Wente said. “Their investments in undergraduate scholarships and financial aid at Wake Forest are crucial to our ongoing efforts to increase access and affordability for low and middle-income families.”

Wake Forest Offers Free Tuition for NC Families Earning Under $200K  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Politics

Trump Is The ‘Born Criminal’ He Claims Baltimore Children Are

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

Neor Sewer District -CLEAN WATER FEST 2025
Events

Neor Sewer District ~ CLEAN WATER FEST 2025

4 Queens, 1 Stage RTW
Contests

4 Queens, 1 Stage: Win Free Tickets!

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

An Evening Of R&B With Joe And Eric Benet
Entertainment

Eric Benét Talks Tour, R&B Comeback & Wild Video Story

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close