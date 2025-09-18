Wake Forest Offers Free Tuition for NC Families Earning Under $200K

Source: Loop Images / Getty

Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem announced that undergraduate students in NC with annual family incomes less than $200,000 per year will attend tuition-free, beginning for students admitted for the 2026 fall semester.

The initiative, called the North Carolina Gateway to Wake Forest University, aims to create more opportunities for talented, high-achieving NC students to attend the university regardless of family income.

The North Carolina Gateway to Wake Forest University demonstrates our deep commitment to students from our home state. It says clearly to students and families who may not have considered Wake Forest because of cost: ‘Wake Forest is within your reach,’” said Wake Forest University President Susan R. Wente.

The North Carolina Gateway to Wake Forest University means:

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Admitted students from North Carolina with an annual family income of $100,000 or less will receive financial aid covering tuition and standard living expenses.

will receive financial aid covering tuition and standard living expenses. Admitted students from North Carolina with an annual family income between $100,000 and $200,000 will receive financial aid covering tuition — only paying standard living expenses and applicable fees.

will receive financial aid covering tuition — only paying standard living expenses and applicable fees. Admitted students from North Carolina with an annual family income between $200,000 and $300,000 will receive financial aid covering 50% of tuition.

This initiative builds on the university’s commitment to minimizing student loans by increasing financial aid and scholarships.

“We are grateful for the generous support of donors,” Wente said. “Their investments in undergraduate scholarships and financial aid at Wake Forest are crucial to our ongoing efforts to increase access and affordability for low and middle-income families.”



Wake Forest Offers Free Tuition for NC Families Earning Under $200K was originally published on thelightnc.com