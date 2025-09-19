Listen Live
New Music Fridays: Cardi B, Thundercat, Miguel & More Drop New Music

Published on September 19, 2025

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
We’ve made it to another Friday, which means the release of amazing new albums and singles from some of our favorite artists.

Nearly eight years after the release of her last album, Invasion of Privacy, rapper Cardi B releases her highly anticipated new project, Am I The Drama?

The Grammy-award-winner has heavy-hitting features on her album, including Lizzo, Summer Walker, Cash Cobain and even Janet Jackson.

Critics are saying that the album is a personal reflection of Cardi over the last few years and her growth. The artist has three children with rapper Offset, and recently announced she is pregnant with her fourth child with NFL star Stefon Diggs. Music critics are saying these personal milestones of heartbreak and motherhood are heard across multiple tracks on the album.

With the release of the new sports-thriller HIM, starring Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers, the official soundtrack was released on Friday in conjunction with the official movie release. The soundtrack includes features from artists like Gucci Mane, Tierra Whack and Denzel Curry.

Artist Miguel, who is also making a highly anticipated comeback to music, also released new single, El Pleito.

Thundercat, after releasing a song this week with Remi Wolf, releases another new single I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time.

Keep scrolling below for a full list of new music releases today.

New Music Fridays: Cardi B, Thundercat, Miguel & More Drop New Music  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Am I The Drama — Cardi B

El Pleito — Miguel

Too Much — Amber Mark

HIM (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Red Cloaks — Jaden Smith Feat. Rich The Kid

Where Is My Husband! — Raye

I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time — Thundercat

Back From Abu Dhabi — Wyclef Jean Feat. French Montana & Rick Ross

