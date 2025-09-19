Listen Live
Sheriff Probes Political Buttons at Local County Fair

Ashland County Sheriff investigates political buttons at fairt, including messages about President Trump and threats, and D’s booth shuts down.

Published on September 19, 2025

Ashland County officials have launched an investigation into political buttons displayed at the Democrat booth during the Ashland County Fair on September 17. The Ashland County Sheriff, Kurt Schneider, confirmed images show messages like “Is he dead yet?” and “One day, we will wake up to his obituary,” both referencing President Trump.

The Fair Board removed the Democrat booth for the rest of fair week, saying it does not condone offensive messages at a family-friendly event. The board apologized publicly, emphasizing it wants to keep the fair welcoming to all.

Sheriff Schneider plans to contact the U.S. Secret Service about the button messages. He stressed that the county will not tolerate threats or political violence anywhere.

The chair of the Ashland County Democratic Party declined comment for now, citing legal counsel. Many locals reacted on social media—some outraged at the button content, others defending free speech but condemning the tone.

This controversy hits home in a county that prides itself on community events. Fair organizers say they never imagined political buttons would shut down a booth. Ashland residents now watch closely to see what proof emerges and whether any charges follow.

