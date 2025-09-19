Listen Live
Local Player Wins $100K Top Prize Scratch-Off Ticket at Sheetz

A lotto player in Lorain County just won $100,000 from a scratch-off bought at Sheetz in Amherst.

Published on September 19, 2025

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion
Source: Andrew Spear / Getty

A lucky Lorain County player just hit the jackpot at the Sheetz in Amherst. The winner bagged the $100,000 top prize from the Ohio Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch-off game. According to lottery officials, two of the top prizes in that game still remain unclaimed.

The lucky ticket came from a $5 scratch-off game, and the win has locals buzzing — especially folks who regularly stop in to gas up or grab snacks. Shoppers and employees at that Sheetz said they’re happy for their community; someone’s life just got a huge boost.

Ohio Lottery numbers reveal that “Win Big” has been popular, but large wins like this are rare moments—ones people talk about for weeks. The store and region celebrate, because a win like this often means more sales and more attention.

If you’ve been holding on to one of those tickets, now’s the time to double-check. With two major top prizes still out there, there’s a chance someone else in Lorain County or nearby could be next.

