BLACK WATCH: (9.19.25) ‘The Paper,’ ‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ & More

Now more than ever, a good escape from the perils of reality are absolutely necessary. A good streaming show that you can binge over a weekend can offer such a reprieve.

This week’s Black Watch picks include a real documentary that looks at the history of an iconic Atlanta shake joint, a Black man holding it down in deep space and a spinoff of a series that was elite when it came to mock documentaries.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Paramount+

The Star Trek television series, inspired by the writings of the late Gene Roddenberry, remains one of the most diverse franchises around. After the success of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine continued to showcase characters that were not your typical white Hollywood types.

Deep Space Nine focuses on the journey of Starfleet officer Gene Sisko, played with measured confidence by Avery Brooks, the first Black person to earn an MFA in acting and directing from Rutgers University [Editor’s Note: And also known as the legendary A Man Called Hawk!—ab]. Differing somewhat from the OG Star Trek series, Deep Space Nine tackles themes of political intrigue, the trappings of war, and the long road of self-discovery, through legacy and exploration.

Joining Brooks is Cirroc Lofton, who plays Captain Sisko’s son, Jake. In later seasons, Michael Dorn joined the cast as the Klingon warrior Worf.

Watch Star Trek: Deep Space Nine on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. — D.L. Chandler

Magic City: An American Fantasy – STARZ

Few institutions in Hip-Hop have the lore and mystique that Atlanta’s strip club Magic City does. As part of a culture that has endured for more than 40 years, a new five-part documentary entitled Magic City: An American Fantasy traces its 1970s beginnings, founded by charismatic businessman Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney. The story weaves a web between his life’s misgivings and the many infamous moments that come with an environment ripe with hustlers. It still serves as a litmus test for potential rap hits as the ladies take the stage, so there are hitmakers like Drake, Jermaine Dupri, and 2 Chainz giving interviews. Plus, if you’ve got a thing just for archival footage, there’s reason enough to watch the series.

Stream Magic City: An American Fantasy on STARZ now. — Bruce Goodwin II

The Paper – Peacock

Remember that documentary crew that filmed all those shenanigans for The Office? Now they’ve aimed their cameras away from Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch and pointed them at a historic Midwestern newspaper. Oscar Nuñez reprises his role as Oscar Martinez, as do a number of special guests from the OG, but this is a series all its own. Look out for Melvin Gregg who you’ll recognize from Snowfall or Nine Perfect Strangers and Gbemisola Ikumelo (you wouldn’t realize she’s British) who is damn funny. It’s already been re-upped for a season 2, and all 10 episodes of the first season are available to watch.

Stream The Paper on Peacock now. — Alvin aqua Blanco

