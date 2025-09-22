Listen Live
A popular chicken chain had big plans for Ohio…

Shaq might be big on the court, but his Big Chicken plans in Ohio? Not so much. Here's the latest on the delay.

Published on September 22, 2025

Shaq’s chicken spot still hasn’t landed in Columbus the way folks thought it would. Big Chicken, the fast-casual chain founded by Shaquille O’Neal, announced plans last year for 36 Ohio locations—but so far, only one has opened near Dayton back in 2022.

The CEO says the franchisee dropped the ball on the build-out schedule, but they’re still scouting for the right spots here in Columbus. Big Chicken, now backed by Craveworthy Brands, is looking to push forward with growth. On the menu? Childhood-inspired favorites like The Ultimate and Shaq Attack chicken sandwiches.

