BET's New Sports Show '106 & Sports' To Launch On Oct. 15

BET’s New Sports Show ‘106 & Sports’ Sets October Premiere Date

Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss will helm the weekly 10-episode series.

Published on September 22, 2025

This year, BET celebrated 25 years of 106 & Park. Now, they’re launching a new show 106 & Sports, that hopes to become a popular destination for sports fans in a similar way that the original show was for music lovers.

Produced by Fulwell Entertainment’s SpringHill Productions, the new show will debut on BET on Wednesday, Oct. 14, re-airing the next day on BET+. Former NFL star Cam Newton and sports journalist Ashley Nicole Moss will co-host. SpringHill is the production company that LeBron James and Maverick Carter are behind. They produced The Shop, which originated on HBO and is now on YouTube.

“This isn’t just a show about sports—it’s a show about the culture that makes the game,” said Newton. “When I think about 106 & Park, I remember how it was a voice for the culture. Now, we’re doing the same thing for sports. This is where you’ll get the real talk, the authentic insights, and the kind of conversations you won’t find anywhere else.”

After his NFL career ended in 2021, Newton created a new career as a podcaster and TV sports personality. He has two YouTube shows, one that covers pop culture and relationships through celebrity guests, who have included Brittney Griner, Ray J, and sports personality Joy Taylor, and Fourth & 1, which covers sports. He’s also on ESPN.

Sports journalist Ashley Nicole Moss became a host at Sports Illustrated, the iconic brand’s first-ever on-camera host. She hosts the podcasts Certified Buckets, the web series Laces Out, and is a host at Complex and CBS Sports.

“I know how much this iconic brand means to so many people, including myself,” Moss said. “To carry that legacy forward with 106 & Sports is an honor. My hope is for people to feel the same kind of connection with this show that they felt with 106 & Park.”


