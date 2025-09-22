Listen Live
News

Akron Schools Facilities Director Quits Amid Lawn Mower Scandal

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Close-up of a red lawn mower on fresh green grass. Concept gardening, landscaping, and lawn maintenance.
Source: vadishzainer / Getty

The facilities services director for Akron Public Schools has stepped down just days after the board of education voted to fire him over allegations of profiting off district equipment.

Steven Keenan confirmed his resignation Wednesday and shared a statement defending himself against claims that he made nearly $10,000 by re-selling lawnmowers the district had traded in. He insists he followed normal purchasing procedures and says the district is targeting him for speaking out against former superintendent Michael Robinson and the board.

OHIO: Akron Administrator Suspended, Sold School District’s Lawn Mowers

District investigators allege Keenan approved the trade-in of 11 lawnmowers, then bought seven of them back at a discount before flipping several on Facebook Marketplace.

The investigation described him as “dishonest and evasive,” noting he gave conflicting explanations about his online sales.

Keenan pushed back, arguing that the district has no centralized inventory system and weak oversight of vendor relationships.

Board members Gregory Harrison and Barbara Sykes said the case may need to be referred to police, the IRS, and possibly the state auditor for a wider review of the district’s purchasing practices.

OHIO: OSU Announces Free Tuition Programs for Ohio Students

Keenan maintains he is the victim of retaliation, citing alleged intimidation from board members and saying he was sidelined after filing complaints with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.

Akron Public Schools has not commented on his resignation.


Akron Schools Facilities Director Quits Amid Lawn Mower Scandal  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Cheeseburger Day 925
10 Items
Local

Best Cheeseburgers in Cleveland to Try on National Cheeseburger Day

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

4 Queens, 1 Stage RTW
Contests

4 Queens, 1 Stage: Win Free Tickets!

News

MAGA Rapper Drops N-Word In Racist Pro-Lynching Song…In Response To The Charlie Kirk Shooting?

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

An Evening Of R&B With Joe And Eric Benet
Entertainment

Eric Benét Talks Tour, R&B Comeback & Wild Video Story

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Ice Cube music survey July 2025
Contests

Ice Cube ‘Four Decades of Attitude’ Tour: Win Free Tickets

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close