Sylvia Rhone Steps Down as Chair/CEO of Epic Records

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Sylvia Rhone, a trailblazer in the music industry and the first Black woman to chair a major record label, is stepping down as Chairwoman and CEO of Epic Records. Her departure, effective at the end of September, marks the end of an 11-year tenure at the label, including six years in her current role.

In a heartfelt statement to Sony Music employees, Rob Stringer, Chairman of Sony Music Group, praised Rhone’s legacy: “Sylvia has adapted and embraced change, time and time again. She has made history, guided some of the biggest artists, and her influence is rooted in an understanding of music’s power to connect with people.”

Rhone’s leadership at Epic Records has been transformative. Under her guidance, the label achieved chart-topping success with artists like Travis Scott, Future, 21 Savage, and Tyla. Reflecting on her journey, Rhone shared, “This role at Epic represents the third time in my career that I’ve been the first woman and first Black person to serve as CEO of a major record label owned by a Fortune 500 company. I am proud of my achievements and of my commitment to those who take inspiration from them.”

Rhone’s career spans five decades, beginning as a secretary at Buddah Records in 1974. She shattered glass ceilings repeatedly, becoming the first Black woman to chair Elektra Entertainment Group in 1994. Her tenure at Epic Records solidified her reputation as a visionary leader, fostering a diverse roster of global stars.

As Rhone steps away, the industry faces a glaring underrepresentation of women and people of color in top executive roles. Her departure leaves Taylor Lindsey as the only U.S.-based woman chair/CEO in the major label system.

Rhone concluded her farewell with optimism: “This moment of transition invites reflection on a journey that has been wide-ranging in its scope and impact. I am excited about the future and forever grateful for the teams and artists I’ve worked with.”

