Doja Cat Calls Herself A ‘Rapper Who Makes Pop Music’ Before Revealing The One Genre She ‘Won’t Do’

Doja Cat is defining her sound ahead of her upcoming album’s release.

During a recent interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, the artist was asked which music genre best describes her sound.

“Pop. I think I’m a rapper who makes pop music,” the Grammy winner responded.

This clarification straight from the source comes as she gears up for her next era, preparing to drop her highly anticipated album, Vie, on Sept. 26. This project will mark her first full-length release since 2023’s Scarlet.

More details about the album have been kept fairly private, but Doja has teased that the album will showcase her continued evolution as both a lyricist and a performer. In another interview with V magazine, she explained that this project will see her return to her pop roots while adding in some influences of ’70s music.

“I wanted to play with that nostalgia by using these lo-fi sounds and samples and things that reminded you of something from your childhood, but it wasn’t on the nose ’80s,” she said.

Elsewhere in her interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Doja Cat spoke at length about her love of mixing pop, jazz, R&B and hip-hop in her music. But, while she’s open to trying almost anything, she did admit that there’s one genre she “won’t do.”

“Country,” she answered before bursting out laughing.

Doja went on to explain that her last album was more of a departure from her signature blend of pop and hip-hop, while Vie is a return to form.

“It’s taken until the beginning of this next album, Vie, to appreciate my older stuff,” she said on the show, admitting that she used to dislike one of her biggest hits, “Say So,” because of its mainstream sound. “I think [this album] was a return to that.” “‘Cause Scarlet was sort of this release of energy that was very different from all of that,” the rapper added. “I feel like I’m in a place where I want to do what I know.”

