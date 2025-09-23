Spirit.Ed: Negroni Week 2025 Is Happening, Here Is How To Celebrate

The Negroni is a classic cocktail comprised of three ingredients and has its fair share of fans, including a variety of clever riffs. Negroni Week 2025 is here, and we’re here to share details about how and where to celebrate by grabbing a Negroni of your own.

The Negroni stands as one of my favorite cocktails ever, right up there with the Martini and Old Fashioned. I speak a bit about the history of the Negroni here, and now, I’m using much better ice than I did in the past.

Regarding Negroni Week, I’ll share the description of the week directly from the website in connection to the celebration.

From NegroniWeek.com:

In 2013 Imbibe Magazine launched Negroni Week as a celebration of one of the world’s great cocktails and an effort to raise money for charitable causes around the world.

Since then, Negroni Week has grown from about 120 participating venues to thousands of venues around the world, and to date, the initiative has raised over $5 million for charitable organizations.

That’s dope.

The week also raises funds for Slow Food, a global effort featuring the handiwork of 160 countries, aiding folks in finding good food and greater beverages.

More from the site:

Slow Food unites the joy of food and beverage with the pursuit of justice. The organization defends cultural and biological diversity, promotes food education and the transfer of traditional knowledge and skills, and advocates for more just and equitable food policies. Among Slow Food’s many programs are the Slow Food Cooks’ Alliance, Coffee Coalition, Wine Coalition, and Snail of Approval—active networks that are passionate about creating food and beverage spaces that are good, clean, and fair for all. In 2023, Slow Food also launched the Negroni Week Fund to support projects that advance cultural and biological diversity and that focus on community-based food and beverage education and knowledge exchange.

As I said above, I am a huge Negroni fan, and anyone who knows me is aware that gin is my favorite base spirit. Earlier on Monday, I put together a Negroni using one of my favorite gins, The Old G, Campari, and Dolin Rouge vermouth.

My ratio was three parts of 1.5 oz of each, because folks, I had a pretty long day. Check out my awful drink photography below.

This week, I intend to travel to my hometown of Washington, D.C., and check out what some of the great bars in the city are doing for Negroni Week. I’m pretty excited to not only have a good cocktail but also support a noble cause.

Cheers to you all!

Spirit.Ed: Negroni Week 2025 Is Happening, Here Is How To Celebrate was originally published on cassiuslife.com