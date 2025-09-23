Rockets’ Fred VanVleet Suffers Torn ACL

Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

The NBA season isn’t set to tip off for about another month, but the Houston Rockets’ 2025-26 NBA season is already off to a rough start. The team’s starting point guard, Fred VanVleet, has suffered a torn ACL, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

VanVleet reportedly tore his ACL during a team minicamp in the Bahamas, and has a surgery scheduled for later this week, according to Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko.

The news is devastating for the Rockets, especially considering the offseason moves that sent away shooting guard Jalen Green and forward Dillon Brooks in exchange for superstar forward Kevin Durant and former Rockets center Clint Capela, signaling the franchise is in “win now” mode. The offseason moves also included signing VanVleet to a two-year, $50 million extension back in June, keeping the guard in Houston, with a player option for 2026-27.

Due to the nature of the injury, it’s likely VanVleet will be out for the entire season.

The 31-year-old veteran was set to enter his third season with the franchise, after a successful seven-year tenure with the Toronto Raptors, that saw him win the 2019 NBA Championship as a key role player, and receive his first All-Star selection during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Last season for the Rockets, VanVleet appeared and started in 60 games, averaging 14.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 5.6 ast, while shooting 37.8% from the field. He helped the franchise rebound from the end of the James Harden era to the second-best record in the Western Conference last season, grabbing the second seed in the Playoffs at 52-30.

At the present moment, there is no word on how the injury occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

