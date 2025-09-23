The Backlash Against Jay-Z and Beyoncé Continues

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay-Z’s REFORM Alliance Casino Night Gala brought together some of the biggest names in music, sports, and entertainment for an evening of philanthropy and celebration, but one photograph has sparked far more conversation than the millions raised.

On September 13, Jay-Z, along with REFORM partners Michael Rubin and Meek Mill, hosted the second annual gala at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. The night mixed high-stakes casino games with high-profile performances, with appearances by The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Quavo, and DJ Khaled. The event was also filled with Hollywood and sports heavyweights, including Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. By the end of the evening, REFORM had raised more than $20 million to continue its mission of transforming probation and parole laws across the United States.

Despite the night’s achievements, much of the attention shifted to social media when a Beyoncé fan page posted a series of photos from the event. One image showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z seated at the same table as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The picture quickly went viral, and what began as casual fan chatter turned into widespread backlash.

Many users expressed disappointment, questioning why the couple, who have long been associated with progressive causes, would share a table with members of the Trump family. Some critics suggested Beyoncé’s recent “Cowboy Carter” era hinted at a shift toward conservative themes, while others accused the Carters of prioritizing money and influence over principle. “Laughing at all y’all that put Jay-Z and Beyoncé on a pedestal. They all worship the almighty dollar,” one commenter wrote. Others speculated whether Beyoncé’s American-themed visuals were “a little too obvious” in hindsight.

The backlash prompted the fan page that first posted the photo to mute the image and turn off comments, but screenshots and reposts kept the discussion alive.

What critics often overlook, however, is that REFORM Alliance has always operated as a bipartisan initiative, working with both Democrats and Republicans to address flaws in the criminal justice system. While Jay-Z has built partnerships across political lines, Beyoncé has been a visible supporter of Democratic candidates, campaigning for Kamala Harris and Barack Obama. Her presence at her husband’s event doesn’t necessarily signal a political shift but highlights the tension celebrities face when their advocacy intersects with politics and optics.

Still, the viral photo is a reminder of the power of celebrity appearances and how quickly they can be reframed in the political arena. For Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin, the evening marked a fundraising triumph. For Beyoncé and Jay-Z as a couple, it marked yet another moment where their influence—and the company they keep—became part of a much larger debate.

The Backlash Against Jay-Z and Beyoncé Continues