AJ Owens Shooting: Behind ‘The Perfect Neighbor’ Doc And What It Reveals

In her latest documentary, The Perfect Neighbor, Emmy Award-winning director Geeta Gandbhir lays bare the grim truths of “stand your ground” laws through the tragic shooting of Ajike “AJ” Owens. In 2023, Owens, a Black mother of four from Ocala, Florida, was fatally shot following a heated argument with her white neighbor, Susan Lorincz. Much of the backstory behind the chilling incident has been left uncovered until now.

Premiering on Netflix on Oct. 17 and in select theaters on Oct. 10, The Perfect Neighbor is entirely composed of police bodycam footage connected to the incident. Gandbhir’s powerful documentary chronicles the series of events that escalated Lorincz’s behavior into a deadly act of violence. The trailer, released Sept.23, provides a small glimpse into numerous prior incidents where Lorincz accused Owens’ children—and other neighborhood kids—of being disruptive, “screaming,” “yelling,” and “trespassing.” Several other community members step forward to share their experiences with Lorincz, with one stating bluntly, “She’s always messing with people’s kids.” Notably, the documentary includes chilling footage from the night of Owens’ death, showing an emergency team arriving to retrieve her after the deadly shooting.

In a press release, Gandbhir reflected on telling Owens’ painful story through her powerful lens, calling it “a deeply personal project, created to transform grief into purpose and honor the lasting legacy of Ajike Owens and her family.” She added, “My team at Message Pictures, along with our incredible partners at SO’B Productions and Park Pictures, are thrilled the film will be available on Netflix, offering audiences worldwide the chance to experience this urgent and powerful story.”

What Happened to Ajike Owens?

On June 2, 2023, tension erupted when Owens’ children were playing in a field next to Lorincz’s apartment. The 58-year-old white woman reportedly began yelling at them to get off her property, using racial slurs, according to a press release from civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Owens family’s attorney, Anthony D. Thomas. Terrified, the children fled but accidentally left behind an iPad, which Lorincz took.

When one of the children returned to retrieve the device, Lorincz allegedly threw the iPad, striking Owens’ son and damaging the screen. Upon learning of the incident, Owens crossed the street to confront Lorincz, but the situation soon spiraled out of control. When Owens knocked on the door, Lorincz opened fire through it, striking the young mother, who later died from her injuries.

During the investigation, Lorincz claimed she acted in self-defense under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, which allows people to use deadly force if they believe it’s necessary to protect themselves.

Susan Lorincz was convicted of manslaughter for the death of AJ Owens in 2024.

Justice was ultimately served for Owens. In November 2024, Lorincz was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting. The sentencing followed Lorincz’s conviction in August of that year for first-degree felony manslaughter with a firearm. She had faced up to 30 years in prison.

During her sentencing hearing, Lorincz detailed past disputes with Owens and her children, claiming she was “terrified” of Owens. She also denied using racial slurs toward Owens’ children, according to ABC News, but her cries fell on deaf ears as an all-white jury found her guilty of the crime.

The Perfect Neighbor had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Directing Award in the U.S. Documentary category. The film has also been showcased at prestigious festivals, including the SXSW Film Festival, CPH: DOX, the Miami Film Festival, and the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, where it received a Special Jury Award.

