Ohio Near the Bottom in U.S. Economy Rankings — But Not Last
Ohio has been making headlines for ranking among states with some of the weakest economic metrics in recent studies.
Whether measuring innovation, growth, or economic health, the Buckeye State often finds itself in the bottom half. But Ohio is not alone. Across the country, some states consistently underperform — slipping further in business rankings, GDP growth, startup activity, and economic resilience.
This list highlights states that rank among the worst in multiple economic studies, from WalletHub and other national sources.
More importantly, it shows where Ohio lags or competes by comparison. Use this for context, not shame: understanding state trends helps hold policymakers accountable.
Below are 15 states that repeatedly appear at the bottom of national economy rankings, whether by growth, stability, business climate or fiscal health.
While not a strict ranking, these states repeatedly land near the bottom of national economy reports — and Ohio is no exception.
1. West Virginia
West Virginia often ranks at or near the bottom in WalletHub’s “worst economies” report, driven by slow GDP growth and high poverty rates. Its reliance on extractive industries leaves it vulnerable to market shifts. Policy analysts cite low investment in diversification and infrastructure as core obstacles.
2. Mississippi
Mississippi ranks poorly for income, education, and business climate, consistently in the bottom quartile. Its economic growth is historically weak, and workforce development lags many states. Low tax advantages and infrastructure deficits further hamper competitiveness.
3. Louisiana
Louisiana struggles with diversification and faces recurrent disaster setbacks. It underperforms in economic metrics like startup activity and net migration. According to ALEC’s index, weaker fiscal policy adds to its poor outlook.
4. New Mexico
New Mexico appears near the low end in innovation and business environment rankings. Its economy depends heavily on federal spending and energy, making it less resilient. Educational attainment and workforce productivity remain lagging indicators.
5. Iowa
While not always bottom, Iowa surfaces among weaker states in some WalletHub studies, particularly in volatility and competitiveness. Its rural economy and dependence on agriculture amplify economic fluctuations. Many reports suggest it must improve diversification to rise.
6. Wyoming
Wyoming’s economy depends heavily on energy and mineral extraction, causing vulnerability when commodity prices drop. It has limited population growth and small business development. Analysts point to shallow labor pools as a recurring issue.
7. Nebraska
Nebraska shows up in some “worst economy” mentions mostly due to slower growth and low technological investment. Its traditional strength in agriculture now competes with pressure to modernize. Some reports argue the rural-urban divide limits upward mobility.
8. Nevada
Nevada’s economy is highly tourism-dependent, making it sensitive to downturns. It ranks weak in stability metrics and workforce specialization. Declines in travel or hospitality hit its economic health hard.
9. Hawaii
Hawaii faces an entrenched high cost of living and geographic isolation. Its economy ranks poorly in innovation, economic prospects, and resilience. Many states outperform it in affordability and business expansion.
10. Alaska
Alaska struggles with fiscal sustainability and resource dependency. It faces population decline and volatility tied to energy markets. WalletHub and ALEC often note poor outlook despite its natural wealth.
11. Ohio
Ohio ranks in WalletHub’s bottom tier, though not dead last. The state struggles with sluggish GDP growth, outmigration of young workers, and weak startup activity. While manufacturing and healthcare provide anchors, innovation and workforce development trail national averages.
12. Oklahoma
Oklahoma ranks low in diversification, earning few points in metrics like per-capita income growth and business environment. Its energy sector dominance leaves it exposed. Some ALEC data place it below Ohio in outlook rankings.
13. Illinois
Illinois grapples with debt, slow growth, and high taxes. It often ranks behind Ohio in ALEC outlook scores. Its economic challenges stem from fiscal mismanagement and weak migration trends.
14. Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania shows mixed results but weak performance in innovation and state competitiveness. It trails in business climate despite urban strengths. Some metrics suggest Ohio edges ahead in entrepreneurship and outlook.
15. Michigan
Michigan’s economy has structural issues in manufacturing transition and income growth. Some data place it near Ohio’s level or slightly below in key elements like job creation and business investment. Its turnaround is slower than many hoped.
Ohio Near the Bottom in U.S. Economy Rankings — But Not Last was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com