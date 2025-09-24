Listen Live
Thomas Bryant Signs One-Year Deal With Cavaliers

Published on September 24, 2025

Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Two
Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Thomas Bryant Joins Cleveland Cavaliers on One-Year Deal

Free agent center Thomas Bryant has signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 28-year-old veteran brings eight years of NBA experience, having played for teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets, and Indiana Pacers.

Last season, Bryant split time between the Miami Heat and the Pacers, appearing in 66 games and averaging 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Known for his energy, toughness, and improved shooting, Bryant also contributed during the Pacers’ playoff run, including a notable performance against Cleveland in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Over his career, Bryant has averaged 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 58.2% from the field.

His addition to the Cavaliers provides valuable depth behind All-Stars Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

Check out the Thomas bryants highlights from 2024-25 season:

