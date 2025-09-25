Big Changes Coming to Ohio Driver’s Ed Requirements Next Week

Source: Courtney Hale / Getty

Starting September 30, Ohio will require drivers between ages 18 and 20 to complete full Class D driver’s education before earning a license. The new law closes a long-standing gap, since previously only teens under 18 had to complete the full program.

The updated rules now mandate 24 hours of classroom lessons, 8 hours of behind-the-wheel training with a licensed instructor, and 50 hours of supervised driving with an adult, including 10 hours at night. The Ohio Traffic Safety Office said aligning requirements for 18–20-year-olds with younger drivers aims to cut crash rates among new drivers.

Driving schools already report more inquiries ahead of the change, and some warn the new demand could stretch appointment availability. High schools must excuse up to eight hours for classroom instruction, but students and young adults will still need to schedule the majority of training outside school hours.

Lawmakers pushed the change after reviewing crash data involving new drivers. They believe expanding formal training will help improve safety statewide. The new requirements only apply to drivers under 21. Applicants 21 and older can still pursue a license without the extended training program.

