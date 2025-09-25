Listen Live
News

Big Changes Coming to Ohio Driver’s Ed Requirements Next Week

Ohio expands driver’s ed to include 18–20-year-old drivers starting September 30. Here’s what the new rules mean.

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mature mother helps her teen daughter load her belongings in the car to drive her to college
Source: Courtney Hale / Getty

Starting September 30, Ohio will require drivers between ages 18 and 20 to complete full Class D driver’s education before earning a license. The new law closes a long-standing gap, since previously only teens under 18 had to complete the full program.

The updated rules now mandate 24 hours of classroom lessons, 8 hours of behind-the-wheel training with a licensed instructor, and 50 hours of supervised driving with an adult, including 10 hours at night. The Ohio Traffic Safety Office said aligning requirements for 18–20-year-olds with younger drivers aims to cut crash rates among new drivers.

Driving schools already report more inquiries ahead of the change, and some warn the new demand could stretch appointment availability. High schools must excuse up to eight hours for classroom instruction, but students and young adults will still need to schedule the majority of training outside school hours.

Lawmakers pushed the change after reviewing crash data involving new drivers. They believe expanding formal training will help improve safety statewide. The new requirements only apply to drivers under 21. Applicants 21 and older can still pursue a license without the extended training program.

Ohio Near the Bottom in U.S. Economy Rankings — But Not Last

Ohio Dispensaries See Surge in Demand After Pre-Rolls Go Live

Guardians Confirm David Fry “Doing OK” After Fastball Hits Face

Big Changes Coming to Ohio Driver’s Ed Requirements Next Week  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

15 Items
News

Ohio Near the Bottom in U.S. Economy Rankings — But Not Last

PNC Fairfax Connection -13th annual celebration
Events

PNC Fairfax Connection ~ 13TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

4 Queens, 1 Stage RTW
Contests

4 Queens, 1 Stage: Win Free Tickets!

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

Ice Cube Tour contest 2025
Contests

Win Free Tickets to See Ice Cube in Cleveland!

Ice Cube music survey July 2025
Contests

Ice Cube ‘Four Decades of Attitude’ Tour: Win Free Tickets

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close