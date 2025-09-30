Ted Cruz Says ‘Stop Attacking Pedophiles!’ At Senate Hearing

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Did Ted Cruz just accidentally speak out in defense of pedophiles?

If I were the type of person to feel sorry for people who set themselves up for failure with a consistency as determined as that of Ted Cruz, I might actually feel sorry for Great Value Eddie Munster.

Almost.

If being on the wrong side of everything every single time were a person, that person would be Senator Rafael Edward Cruz, and there is no reason anyone should be feeling sorry for Rafael Edward Cruz because he is an active and willing participant in everything that happens to him.

I just had to be clear and up front about my feelings for Senator Ted Cruz, who once entered my writing into the congressional record because he did not understand a Black colloquialism I used.

(I said Taylor Swift needed her ass whooped for that cover of Earth, Wind, And Fire’s “September.” He said it was hate speech and possibly inciting violence against her.)

I say all of that to say, I don’t like Ted Cruz.

I don’t like Ted Cruz so much that I take great joy in seeing him make a fool of himself, and this latest gaffe is no exception.

At a Senate hearing on the Trump administration’s actions addressing crime in cities, Ted Cruz was in the middle of his remarks when he blurted out, “Let’s stop attacking pedophiles!”

The actual quote is from a longer statement he was making about bipartisan agreement.

His full statement was, “Sen. Booker also said we should have bipartisan agreement. I think that’s a great idea. We should have bipartisan agreement. How about we all come together and say, ‘Let’s stop murders.’ How about we all come together and say, ‘Let’s stop rape.’ How about we all come together and say ‘Let’s stop attacking pedophiles.’”

The best part of it all is that he didn’t even catch what came out of his mouth, and he kept rolling right along, rattling off statistics that supposedly show how Trump’s military occupation of D.C. has resulted in lower crime.

Of course, there is no audience more unforgiving than an internet full of people who hate your guts anyway, and social media was full of clips of the video as people poked fun at Cruz and accused him of saying the quiet part out loud, revealing his “knowledge” of Republican misdeeds.

It is entirely possible that Ted Cruz made a faux pas and meant to say something else. Surely Ted Cruz is not out here openly protecting pedophiles.

What he could have meant, however, remains a mystery. The gaffe happened a few hours ago, and as of this writing, there is no post on his social media offering any type of correction or clarification.

Until Ted Cruz comes out with some sort of correction or clarification, I can only assume he said what he said.

