Browns Bench Flacco, Name Dillon Gabriel Starter, Sanders Still QB3

Cleveland officially benched Joe Flacco and elevated Dillon Gabriel to starter, while Shedeur Sanders remains third string.

Published on October 1, 2025

The Browns officially benched veteran Joe Flacco and named rookie Dillon Gabriel the new starting quarterback. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski informed the team Wednesday morning ahead of their London game. Gabriel will make his NFL debut as QB1, while Flacco moves down to backup.

Shedeur Sanders will remain third on the depth chart. He will serve in an emergency role.

The team reportedly believes Gabriel gives them the best chance to jumpstart their offense. Flacco’s struggles, including multiple interceptions and inconsistent play, fueled the inevitable decision.

Gabriel earned confidence during training camp and limited mop-up time in games this season. Though this is his first start, coaches expect him to bring more mobility, accuracy, and energy. The Browns hope this move sparks a turnaround.

The change signals the franchise may be ready to lean into its future. Fans will watch closely to see how Gabriel performs under pressure. For now, Cleveland is officially entering a new QB era.

