Listen Live
Sports

Lawrence Moten, Syracuse B-Ball & Sneaker Legend, Dead At 53

Lawrence Moten, Syracuse Basketball & Sneaker Legend, Dead At 53

RIP Poetry In Moten, a DC legend.

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Syracuse Lawrence Moten, 1992 NCAA East Regional Playoffs
Source: Manny Millan / Getty

Lawrence Moten, Syracuse basketball’s all-time leading scorer, a former NBA player and a sneakerhead inspiration, has passed away. He was 53.

Syracuse.com reports that his death was confirmed by his daughter, Lawrencia. Reportedly, he was found dead in his Washington D.C. home on Tuesday, Sept. 30. A cause of death was not immediately known.

Moten was a buttery-smooth shooting guard who led Syracuse in scoring for three seasons, and remains the schools all-time leading scorer with 2,334 career points. In his debut season he averaged 18.2 points per game, which earned him Big East Rookie of the Year honors for the 1991-1992 season. Over his four-year Syracuse career, he averaged 19.3 points per game.

Nicknamed Poetry In Moten, the high scorer quickly became a fan favorite for his exploits on the court, and for sneakerheads, what he rocked on his feet. Moten stood out on court thanks to trademark knee-high socks and baggy shorts, a familiar aesthetic for ball players from the Washington DC Metro area. When you look at photos from his playing days, the DC native was wearing nothing but heat — Nike Air Force Max and Nike Air Max 2 CB 94’s were just a couple of the models he wore while routinely cooking the comp.

After a short cup of coffee in the NBA, Moten contributed to basketball via coaching in the Syracuse area before just recenltly retrning to his native DC. Rest in powerful peace Lawrence Moten. Peep some photos and clips of him in action below.

Syracuse Orangeman v Georgetown Hoyas
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Lawrence Moten, Syracuse Basketball & Sneaker Legend, Dead At 53  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Syracuse v Georgetown
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Lawrence Moten, Syracuse Basketball & Sneaker Legend, Dead At 53  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Syracuse Lawrence Moten, 1992 NCAA East Regional Playoffs
Source: Manny Millan / Getty

Lawrence Moten, Syracuse Basketball & Sneaker Legend, Dead At 53  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Lawrence Moten
Source: Jed Jacobsohn / Getty

Lawrence Moten, Syracuse Basketball & Sneaker Legend, Dead At 53  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Lawrence Moten, Syracuse Basketball & Sneaker Legend, Dead At 53  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
61 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

40 Items
Sports

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

4 Queens, 1 Stage RTW
Contests

4 Queens, 1 Stage: Win Free Tickets!

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

Fantastic Voyage Sam Sylk 2025
Travel

Sam Sylk’s Let’s Go Ohio on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close