Megan Thee Stallion Continues Pumpkin Head Photo Tradition

Megan Thee Stallion Continues Pumpkin Head Photoshoot for October

Published on October 2, 2025

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

To kick off spooky season, rapper Megan Thee Stallion keeps up with her tradition of wearing a pumpkin jack-o-lantern head in a way only she can serve.

Every year on the first of October, as we begin the countdown to Halloween, the Houston Hottie posts a collage of pictures of herself in a pumpkin head and spooky-inspired nails.

This year, she took it a step further in a piercing studio, getting the gourd pierced with a dangling silver cross that looks fierce with the hip-hop star serving body in a white crop top, jeans, and boots. Her manicure this year are short and square with black and red designs on them, one nail depicting a painting of a clown.

Megan previously celebrated “Hottieween” with the pumpkin head theme in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hottieween” pumpkin heads from years past.

Megan Thee Stallion Continues Pumpkin Head Photoshoot for October  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

