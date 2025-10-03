African-Born Players Currently In the NBA

Source: Cole Burston / Getty The journey of African-born players in the NBA is a powerful story of talent, perseverance, and global impact. It began with pioneers like Hakeem Olajuwon of Nigeria, who was drafted in 1984 and became one of the greatest centers in league history, leading the Houston Rockets to two championships. His success opened doors and imaginations, proving that players from the continent could not only compete but dominate at the highest level. Following Olajuwon, players like Dikembe Mutombo from Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) further solidified Africa’s presence. Mutombo, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, became a global icon recognized for his shot-blocking prowess and humanitarian efforts. These trailblazers defied the odds, embarking on incredible journeys from their home countries to NBA stardom and inspiring a generation to follow in their footsteps. RELATED: The 1978 Washington Bullets Among Most Unlikely NBA Champions

Today, the league is filled with African talent that builds upon this legacy. Stars like Cameroon's Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam are not just All-Stars but franchise cornerstones who have reached the pinnacle of the sport, with Siakam winning a championship and Embiid earning an MVP award. They represent a new wave of talent that is deeper and more widespread than ever before. From established veterans to promising rookies, the growing number of African players highlights the continent's rising influence on basketball and signals a future where the pipeline of talent will only continue to strengthen. Born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Joel Embiid is one of the NBA's most dominant centers. Drafted 3rd overall in 2014 by the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid has become a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate. Known for his scoring versatility, rebounding, and defensive prowess, he averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in the 2022-23 season, earning his first MVP award. Embiid's journey from Cameroon to the NBA is a testament to his hard work and resilience, as he only started playing basketball at 15. He's a global ambassador for the game and a role model for African athletes. African-Born Players Currently In the NBA was originally published on woldcnews.com

Born in Douala, Cameroon, Pascal Siakam is a dynamic forward currently starring for the Indiana Pacers. Siakam is known for his versatility and tireless energy on the court. In the 2023-24 regular season, he averaged 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over 80 games, split between the Raptors and Pacers. Siakam's game features crafty post moves, reliable three-point shooting, and defensive tenacity. An NBA champion with Toronto in 2019 and a two-time All-Star, he continues to be a crucial contributor, now helping lead the Pacers deep into the playoffs. Christian Koloko, born in Douala, Cameroon, is currently a center for the Los Angeles Lakers. In the 2024-25 NBA season, Koloko appeared in 37 games, averaging 2.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks in just over 9 minutes per contest. After beginning his career with Toronto, Koloko joined the Lakers where his energy, defense, and rim protection provide valuable depth to the frontcourt. Still developing his offensive game, Koloko's size and mobility make him a strong defender and promising rotation piece for Los Angeles.

Yves Missi, listed by the NBA under Cameroon, plays center for the New Orleans Pelicans after being selected 21st overall in the 2024 draft. In the 2024-25 NBA season, Missi played 73 games (all starts), averaging 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.4 assists over 26.8 minutes per game while shooting 54.7% from the field. Recognized for his rim protection, rebounding, and energy, Missi earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors as a rookie and is viewed as a foundational piece for the Pelicans' frontcourt. Missi represents the next wave of talented Cameroonian big men preparing to make an impact in the league.

Ulrich Chomche, born in Bafang, Cameroon, is a rookie center for the Toronto Raptors, having been drafted 57th overall in 2024. In his debut NBA season (2024-25), Chomche played in 7 games, averaging 0.7 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.1 blocks over 4.6 minutes per contest while shooting 40% from the field and 50% from the free-throw line. Standing 6'11", Chomche is valued for his length, rim protection, and rebounding potential. While still early in his career, he represents the growing pipeline of Cameroonian talent making its mark in the NBA.

Jonathan Kuminga, born in Goma, DR Congo, is a rising star for the Golden State Warriors. Drafted 7th overall in 2021, Kuminga is known for his athleticism, defensive versatility, and scoring potential. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Kuminga’s journey from the Congo to the NBA showcases his determination and raw talent. As part of a championship-caliber team, he continues to develop under the mentorship of seasoned veterans, positioning himself as a key piece for the Warriors’ future.

Oscar Tshiebwe, from Lubumbashi, DR Congo, is a center with the Utah Jazz. After a standout collegiate career at Kentucky, he quickly made his mark at the professional level. In the 2024-25 NBA season, Tshiebwe appeared in 14 games for Utah, averaging 7.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 0.9 steals in 18.2 minutes per game, shooting an efficient 60% from the field and 74.2% from the free-throw line. Renowned for his elite rebounding and relentless energy, Tshiebwe is proving to be a valuable contributor in the Jazz frontcourt.

Adama Sanogo, born in Bamako, Mali, is a free agent center who played his rookie NBA season with the Chicago Bulls in 2024-25. The former NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player from UConn appeared in 13 games for Chicago this past season, averaging 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per contest. Sanogo shot an impressive 52.9% from the field and 66.7% from the free-throw line. Still just 23 years old, he's recognized for his inside presence and rebounding ability, and is working to solidify a lasting role on an NBA roster.

N'Faly Dante, born in Bamako, Mali, is a center for the Atlanta Hawks. Entering the NBA after a strong collegiate career at Oregon, Dante appeared in 4 games during the 2024-25 NBA season, averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 12.8 minutes per contest while shooting an impressive 76.9% from the field and 80.0% from the free-throw line. At 6'11" and 230 lbs, Dante is known for his rim protection, rebounding, and high efficiency near the basket. Early in his professional career, he is developing into an athletic big man with two-way potential.

Precious Achiuwa, hailing from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, signed with the Miami Heat for the 2024-25 NBA season. Wearing #8 and playing at power forward, Achiuwa featured in 57 games, averaging 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks over 20.5 minutes per game. He shot 50.2% from the field and 27.8% from three-point range. Known for his high-energy play, tenacious rebounding, and defensive versatility, Achiuwa continues to provide frontline depth, hustle, and the ability to guard multiple positions for the Heat.

Adem Bona, born in Lagos, Nigeria, plays center for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2024-25 NBA season. Wearing #30, Bona appeared in 58 games, averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks over 15.6 minutes per contest. He shot an impressive 70.3% from the field, showing strong finishing ability near the rim and solid defensive tools. Bona's shot-blocking, energy, and rim-running continue to make him a promising young big as he develops his game for the Sixers.

Josh Okogie, born in Lagos, Nigeria, is a guard/forward for the Houston Rockets for the 2024-25 NBA season. Wearing #20, Okogie played 40 games, averaging 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game over 15.6 minutes. He shot 44.3% from the field and 34.8% from three, reflecting increased efficiency as a role player. Known for his defense and hustle, Okogie's ability to guard multiple positions and provide energy makes him a key contributor off the bench for the Rockets.

Charles Bassey, a Lagos native, is a center for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2024-25 NBA season, wearing #28. In 36 games this year, Bassey averaged 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks over 10.4 minutes per game, shooting an efficient 58.1% from the field. Known for his rebounding and rim protection, Bassey provides solid backup minutes and defensive intensity off the bench for Atlanta. His athleticism and work around the basket continue to make him a valuable presence, as he looks to cement his role within the Hawks' rotation.

Mouhamed Gueye, hailing from Dakar, Senegal, is a forward for the Atlanta Hawks for the 2024-25 NBA season, wearing #18. In 33 games this year, Gueye averaged 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game over 16.2 minutes, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 25.9% from three. Standing 6'10" with a 7'3" wingspan, Gueye continues to be valued for his mobility, defensive upside, and ability to contribute both inside and as a developing floor spacer. His growth in Atlanta highlights the league's increasing infusion of African forward talent.

Duop Reath, born in Waat, South Sudan, continues to anchor the frontcourt for the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2024-25 season. Playing as a center and wearing #26, Reath appeared in 46 games this year. He averaged 4.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.6 assists over 10.2 minutes per game, shooting 42.2% from the field and a reliable 32.1% from three. Known for his stretch-big profile, Reath provides energy, floor spacing, and defensive presence off the bench as he further solidifies his role in Portland's rotation.

Bol Bol — Sudan Bol Bol, born in Khartoum, Sudan, is an athletic center who played the 2024-25 NBA season as a free agent after finishing the previous year with the Phoenix Suns. Over his career (202 games), Bol has averaged 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 13.6 minutes per game, shooting 54.5% from the field and 33.2% from three-point range. Known for his 7'2″ frame, soft shooting touch, and ability to handle the ball, Bol provides flashes of unique versatility and rim protection when given the opportunity. His future landing spot remains a topic of interest around the league.