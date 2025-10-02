Listen Live
Browns Dillon Gabriel Starter for London Game, Watch at 9:30 AM ET

Rookie Dillon Gabriel will make his first NFL start in London, airing at 9:30 a.m. ET for Cleveland viewers.

Published on October 2, 2025

Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions - NFL 2025
Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

The Browns officially named rookie Dillon Gabriel the starter for Sunday’s game in London, sending Joe Flacco to the bench. This will mark Gabriel’s first NFL start. For Cleveland viewers, the kickoff comes early. The 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time start is a rare live NFL window for the local market.

Cleveland fans will tune in to see if Gabriel can spark a turnaround. The Browns struggled offensively with Flacco, and the coaching staff hopes this change injects energy into the unit. Gabriel brings youth, athleticism, and a fresh look compared to recent performances.

Meanwhile the other rookie QB for Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders, remains QB3.

Gabriel’s challenge is a steep one: the Minnesota Vikings defense brings complex schemes and lots of pressure. Gabriel must command the offense while adjusting to the unique international conditions.

But this early start time gives the city a front-row seat to what may be a new era under center.

How do you feel about the Browns playing overseas? Will you be setting your alarm for Sunday morning?

