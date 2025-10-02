Listen Live
Cleveland’s Bread Olympics Connection and 10 Weird Games Worldwide

The Cleveland connection to the Bread Olympics are making headlines, but they are not the only quirky games with Olympic flair.

Published on October 2, 2025

Cleveland bread olympics
Source: Canva / Radio-One

Cleveland is about to take center stage on an international level, but not for basketball or baseball.

Instead, On the Rise Artisan Breads in Cleveland Heights will represent the United States at the Bread Olympics in France, an event celebrating the craft of baking and the artistry of bread. The competition brings together the best bakers from around the world to showcase their skills. For Cleveland, it is a point of pride that highlights the city’s growing role in culinary culture.

Events like the Bread Olympics remind us that competition does not always mean touchdowns, goals, or medals. Sometimes it is about a baguette or a perfectly baked loaf. But the Bread Olympics is not the only quirky competition with global buzz. Around the world, other strange “Olympics” test everything from wheelbarrow pushing to synchronized swimming… solo.

We pulled together 10 of the most unusual Olympic-style contests ever created. Keep scrolling to check them out!

Bread Olympics (France, 2025)

Bakers from across the globe gather to showcase artisan bread-making in the “mondial du pain”, or Bread Olympics. Competitors are judged on technique, creativity, and tradition. Cleveland Heights’ On the Rise bakery will represent the U.S., adding a local connection to this international event.

Wheelbarrow Olympics (Hungary)

Teams race, maneuver, and perform stunts with wheelbarrows. Events include obstacle courses and strength challenges, blending humor with physical skill.

Plunge for Distance (1904 St. Louis Olympics)

Swimmers dove into the water and glided as far as possible without moving arms or legs. The event lasted only one Olympic cycle.

Hot Air Balloon Racing (1900 Paris Olympics)

Competitors raced balloons for altitude, distance, and even aerial photography. It marked one of the earliest experiments in aviation competition.

Live Pigeon Shooting (1900 Paris Olympics)

A controversial event where athletes shot live pigeons. More than 300 birds were killed before officials removed the event permanently.

Tug of War (1900–1920 Olympics)

Two teams of eight competed in the classic pulling contest. It was a crowd favorite before being removed from the Games.

Pistol Dueling (1906 and 1908 Olympics)

Athletes fired wax bullets at dummies in mock duels. Competitors wore protective gear to avoid serious injuries.

Obstacle Swimming (1900 Paris Olympics)

Swimmers navigated a river course that required climbing over boats and diving under barriers. It was physically demanding and chaotic.

Poodle Clipping (1900 Paris Exposition)

Competitors had 2 hours to trim 17 poodles. Spectators reportedly loved it, though historians debate if it was officially Olympic.

Solo Synchronized Swimming (1984–1992 Olympics)

Swimmers performed choreographed routines… alone. Judges rated their ability to stay on rhythm with music without a partner.

Horse Long Jump and High Jump (1900 Paris Olympics)

Equestrian competitors attempted track and field-style jumps. Horses leapt over long distances or cleared tall barriers.

