10 Black Romance Movies To Binge For the Cozy Fall Season

Source: Igor Suka / Getty The leaves are turning warm shades of yellow, orange and red, and there's that crisp snap in the air to remind us that not only autumn is here, but so is cuffing season. For those of us couples ready to hibernate together in the warmth of our homes in the cooler months, curling up with a good movie is a perfect pastime. And as many of us are indulging in the ghoulish gore of the spooky season, some folks may want a nice cozy romance movie to watch as they're sipping their apple ciders or pumpkin spiced beverages. So, we've compiled a list of our favorite Black romances to binge during the fall season. From classic Black love films to contemporary, unique finds, these movies offer heartwarming connections, captivating drama and storylines that will make you swoon over and over again. Love Jones (1997) You can never go wrong with the poetic classic of "Love Jones." Starring Hollywood favorites Nia Long and Larenz Tate, get lost in their world of artistic creativity, jazz and love in the city streets of Chicago. The film's soulful, warm vibe and soundtrack make this movie a fan-favorite.

She Taught Love (2024) This story follows an aspiring actor who constantly self-destructs and a sports agent struggling with late-stage cancer. These two find peace within each other in the most trying times of their own lives. "She Taught Love" is available to stream on Hulu.

Seventeen Again (2000) This film follows divorced grandparents who not only get a second chance at love but also at being teenagers again. This movie stars Tia, Tamera and Tahj Mowry and is a nostalgic 2000s flick with an amazing soundtrack produced by Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman. This movie is available to watch free on YouTube and Tubi.

Brown Sugar (2002) A friends-to-lovers rom-com set in the Big Apple, best friends Sidney and Dre realize a potential budding romance through a funky rap soundtrack. This movie is not only about taking a chance on love, but is a beautiful dedication to the genre of hip-hop. This movie is available to watch on several streaming platforms.

Forever (2025) Not a movie but still heartwarming and binge-worthy— a story following two teenagers navigating their first love. Mara Brock Akil, the television writer who gave us "Girlfriends," "Being Mary Jane" and "The Game" penned this series.

Really Love (2020) Set in Washington, D.C., this story follows a rising Black painter played by Kofi Siriboe breaking into the art world and coming across an unexpected romance with a law student. This film will leave you swooning from beginning to end. This is currently available to watch on Netflix.

Love, Brooklyn (2025) "Love, Brooklyn" follows a complicated love triangle where a passionate writer, played by Andre Holland, keeps sparks burning with his ex-girlfriend (Nicole Beharie) and taking up a newfound love (DeWanda Wise). This movie follows these longtime Brooklyn natives as they navigate friendship, careers and love as their city is forever changing. You can rent this movie on Apple TV or Prime Video.

The Best Man (1999) A staple in Black cinema, "The Best Man" follows a group of college friends over a weekend leading to a wedding. Drama unfolds as dark secrets are revealed one by one that could sabotage not only the weekend, but also other relationships. This movie is available on several major streaming platforms.

Just Wright (2010) This heartwarming romcom starring Queen Latifah and Common follows a star basketball player who unexpectedly falls for his physical trainer. But, as their bond grows from friendship into something more, trials from the past come into play.

Sylvie's Love (2020) In this smoldering second-chance romance, a saxophonist named Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha) and an aspiring television producer named Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) fall in love during the summer of 1957. But when Robert leaves for Paris in the age of Motown, it leaves Sylvie with the decision on the next steps of her life. But when they reunite years later, it is as if time never mattered. This movie is available on Prime Video.