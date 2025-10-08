25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween
When people think of Halloween songs, their first thoughts might be the popular “Monster Mash” or even “Thriller.” Oftentimes, rap isn’t often the focus of a spooky playlist, but why is that?
Many hip-hop artists often spit lyrics with dark symbolism from mania, murder, or mysterious and eerie storytelling. Many artist use harmonious, yet spooky beats and rhythms in their songs to match the chilling rhymes. Many signify their own deaths, hardened life, deteriorating mental state, or their worst nightmares.
So change up your spooky playlist with these selected hip-hop songs to celebrate this Halloween season.
If I Die 2Nite — Tupac
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Tha Crossroads — Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Damien — DMX
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Witch Brew — Gangsta Boo Feat. Fefe Dobson
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
A Nightmare On My Street — DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Freaks Come Out At Night — Whodini
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Many Men — 50 Cent
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Mr. Sandman — Method Man Feat. RZA, Inspectah Deck & Carlton Fisk
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Scary — Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Rico Nasty
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Diary of A Madman — Gravediggaz
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Dracula’s Wedding — OutKast Feat. Kelis
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Anarchy — Busta Rhymes
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Praying Man — Big K.R.I.T. Feat. B.B. King
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Last Day — The Notorious B.I.G. Feat. The Lox
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Zombie — E-40 Feat. Tech N9ne & Brotha Lynch Hung
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Maniac — Kid Cudi Feat. Cage & St. Vincent
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Murder Was The Case — Snoop Dogg
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Martians Vs. Goblins — The Game, Lil Wayne, Tyler The Creator
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Hey — MF DOOM
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Monster — Kanye West Feat. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Dr. Frankenstein — Ice Cube
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
I Seen A Man Die — Scarface
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Monaleo — Body Bag
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Demons — Doja Cat
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com
I Got 5 On It — Luniz
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween was originally published on hiphopnc.com