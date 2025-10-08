25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

When people think of Halloween songs, their first thoughts might be the popular “Monster Mash” or even “Thriller.” Oftentimes, rap isn’t often the focus of a spooky playlist, but why is that?

Many hip-hop artists often spit lyrics with dark symbolism from mania, murder, or mysterious and eerie storytelling. Many artist use harmonious, yet spooky beats and rhythms in their songs to match the chilling rhymes. Many signify their own deaths, hardened life, deteriorating mental state, or their worst nightmares.

So change up your spooky playlist with these selected hip-hop songs to celebrate this Halloween season.

If I Die 2Nite — Tupac

