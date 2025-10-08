PATRICK T. FALLON / Benny Johnson

Holy cow, Batman, that’s blatantly racist, is what Batman’s loyal sidekick Robin would say if he saw the AI-generated video from Benny Johnson.

The MAGA podcaster and influencer is currently getting dragged on social media after he shared an AI video of himself beating up migrants in front of a Walmart while dressed up as Batman.

Johnson recently accompanied Immigration and Customs Enforcement while they were on Raids in Chicago, wrote in the caption of the video, “Unreleased footage of my weekend with ICE in Chicago.”

We won’t share the video on this site because it’s absolutely disgusting, but you can view it here for yourself, and it shows Johnson kicking and punching several people wearing ponchos and sombreros, including several men and an Asian woman.

Johnson keeps the racist AI trend going that was started by his boy, Donald Trump, who shared racist AI videos featuring House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with a handlebar mustache and wearing a sombrero.

As expected, folks were not laughing at the clip and called Johnson out for sharing the racist video.

“Fake Christian Benny Johnson extols the virtue of rearing a Christian family while also posting AI videos of himself as Batman beating up minorities,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

MeidasTouch editor-in-chief, Ron Filipowski, wrote on X, “Benny Johnson posts a video of himself as Batman beating up migrants outside a Walmart. This is MAGA.”

This is MAGA indeed.

You can see more reactions below.

MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Dressed As Batman Assaulting Migrants was originally published on hiphopwired.com