Listen Live
Politics

Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Assaulting Migrants

MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Dressed As Batman Assaulting Migrants

Johnson keeps the racist AI trend going that was started by his boy, Donald Trump.

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Assaulting Migrants
PATRICK T. FALLON / Benny Johnson

Holy cow, Batman, that’s blatantly racist, is what Batman’s loyal sidekick Robin would say if he saw the AI-generated video from Benny Johnson.

The MAGA podcaster and influencer is currently getting dragged on social media after he shared an AI video of himself beating up migrants in front of a Walmart while dressed up as Batman. 

Johnson recently accompanied Immigration and Customs Enforcement while they were on Raids in Chicago, wrote in the caption of the video, “Unreleased footage of my weekend with ICE in Chicago.”

We won’t share the video on this site because it’s absolutely disgusting, but you can view it here for yourself, and it shows Johnson kicking and punching several people wearing ponchos and sombreros, including several men and an Asian woman.

Johnson keeps the racist AI trend going that was started by his boy, Donald Trump, who shared racist AI videos featuring House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with a handlebar mustache and wearing a sombrero. 

As expected, folks were not laughing at the clip and called Johnson out for sharing the racist video.

“Fake Christian Benny Johnson extols the virtue of rearing a Christian family while also posting AI videos of himself as Batman beating up minorities,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

MeidasTouch editor-in-chief, Ron Filipowski, wrote on X, “Benny Johnson posts a video of himself as Batman beating up migrants outside a Walmart. This is MAGA.”

This is MAGA indeed. 

You can see more reactions below. 

MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Dressed As Batman Assaulting Migrants  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Dressed As Batman Assaulting Migrants  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Dressed As Batman Assaulting Migrants  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Dressed As Batman Assaulting Migrants  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Dressed As Batman Assaulting Migrants  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Dressed As Batman Assaulting Migrants  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Dressed As Batman Assaulting Migrants  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Dressed As Batman Assaulting Migrants  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Dressed As Batman Assaulting Migrants  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Dressed As Batman Assaulting Migrants  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Dressed As Batman Assaulting Migrants  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson Posts AI Video of Himself Dressed As Batman Assaulting Migrants  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

15 Items
News

From Weinstein to O.J., The Wildest Celebrity Sentencing Surprises

Taco Deals
15 Items
Food & Drink

The Best 15 Taco Deals in Cleveland to Hit on National Taco Day

News

Trump Team Threatens To Deploy ICE To The Super Bowl In Response To Bad Bunny’s MAGA Backlash

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

40 Items
Sports

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999

PNC Fairfax Connection -13th annual celebration
Events

PNC Fairfax Connection ~ 13TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION

Ice Cube Tour contest 2025
Contests

Win Free Tickets to See Ice Cube in Cleveland!

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close