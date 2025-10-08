This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America
A new WalletHub analysis ranks where fast food takes the biggest bite from monthly income.
Cleveland lands at number one. The study compares the price of three common items to each city’s median monthly income. The basket includes a burger, a fried chicken sandwich, and a small pizza. Prices come from the Council for Community and Economic Research. Income data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Cleveland’s rank reflects incomes more than menu prices. The study notes that Cleveland’s fast food prices sit near national averages. Lower median income pushes the share higher. Detroit and Newark follow closely. Several Sun Belt and Rust Belt cities also appear high on the list.
According to WalletHub, researchers compared 100 of America’s largest cities to determine which residents spend the highest share of their income on fast food. The study analyzed the cost of three common menu items: a burger, a fried chicken sandwich, and a small pizza. Then compared those prices against each city’s median monthly income.
Below are fifteen cities from the latest reports, with brief notes on why they rank.
Cities that spend the most on fast food, relative to income
Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland ranks first. The basket equals about 0.68 percent of the city’s median monthly income. Lower median income drives the outcome more than high prices.
Detroit, Michigan
Detroit ranks second at about 0.67 percent of monthly income. Lower median income again explains most of the pressure.
Newark, New Jersey
Newark ranks third at about 0.62 percent. Burger prices run high, and incomes sit near the bottom among large cities.
Baltimore, Maryland
Baltimore sits fourth at about 0.61 percent. Residents face modest prices but incomes that trail many peers.
Birmingham, Alabama
Birmingham lands fifth at about 0.60 percent. Income levels lift the share spent on quick meals.
Hialeah, Florida
Hialeah ranks sixth at about 0.59 percent. Local incomes and menu prices combine to raise the share.
Buffalo, New York
Buffalo appears seventh at about 0.57 percent. The city’s median income helps explain the higher share.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee ranks eighth at about 0.56 percent. Prices track close to average while incomes lag.
Toledo, Ohio
Toledo ties into the top ten at about 0.56 percent. It joins Cleveland among Ohio’s highest share cities.
Miami, Florida
Miami closes the top ten at about 0.53 percent. Higher prices and mixed incomes both play a role.
Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati ranks just outside the top ten. It reflects similar Midwest trends of average prices and lower incomes.
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge appears next. The city sees a higher share due to modest incomes.
Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis also ranks high. It shows the South’s mix of tight budgets and steady demand for quick meals.
Winston Salem, North Carolina
Winston-Salem makes the list with a notable share. Prices and incomes together push the metric up.
El Paso, Texas
El Paso rounds out this set. The city’s median income keeps the share elevated despite competitive prices.
This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com