Listen Live
News

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America

A new study says Cleveland spends the most on fast food relative to income. Here are the cities to watch.

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fast food Cleveland list
Source: Canva / Radio-One

A new WalletHub analysis ranks where fast food takes the biggest bite from monthly income.

Cleveland lands at number one. The study compares the price of three common items to each city’s median monthly income. The basket includes a burger, a fried chicken sandwich, and a small pizza. Prices come from the Council for Community and Economic Research. Income data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Cleveland’s rank reflects incomes more than menu prices. The study notes that Cleveland’s fast food prices sit near national averages. Lower median income pushes the share higher. Detroit and Newark follow closely. Several Sun Belt and Rust Belt cities also appear high on the list.

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

According to WalletHub, researchers compared 100 of America’s largest cities to determine which residents spend the highest share of their income on fast food. The study analyzed the cost of three common menu items: a burger, a fried chicken sandwich, and a small pizza. Then compared those prices against each city’s median monthly income.

Below are fifteen cities from the latest reports, with brief notes on why they rank.

Cities that spend the most on fast food, relative to income

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland ranks first. The basket equals about 0.68 percent of the city’s median monthly income. Lower median income drives the outcome more than high prices.

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit ranks second at about 0.67 percent of monthly income. Lower median income again explains most of the pressure.

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Newark, New Jersey

Newark ranks third at about 0.62 percent. Burger prices run high, and incomes sit near the bottom among large cities.

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore sits fourth at about 0.61 percent. Residents face modest prices but incomes that trail many peers.

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham lands fifth at about 0.60 percent. Income levels lift the share spent on quick meals.

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Hialeah, Florida

Hialeah ranks sixth at about 0.59 percent. Local incomes and menu prices combine to raise the share.

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo appears seventh at about 0.57 percent. The city’s median income helps explain the higher share.

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee ranks eighth at about 0.56 percent. Prices track close to average while incomes lag.

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo ties into the top ten at about 0.56 percent. It joins Cleveland among Ohio’s highest share cities.

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Miami, Florida

Miami closes the top ten at about 0.53 percent. Higher prices and mixed incomes both play a role.

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati ranks just outside the top ten. It reflects similar Midwest trends of average prices and lower incomes.

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge appears next. The city sees a higher share due to modest incomes.

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis also ranks high. It shows the South’s mix of tight budgets and steady demand for quick meals.

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem makes the list with a notable share. Prices and incomes together push the metric up.

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

El Paso, Texas

El Paso rounds out this set. The city’s median income keeps the share elevated despite competitive prices.

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

Best Cheeseburgers in Cleveland to Try on National Cheeseburger Day

The Best 15 Taco Deals in Cleveland to Hit on National Taco Day

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

15 Items
News

From Weinstein to O.J., The Wildest Celebrity Sentencing Surprises

Taco Deals
15 Items
Food & Drink

The Best 15 Taco Deals in Cleveland to Hit on National Taco Day

News

Trump Team Threatens To Deploy ICE To The Super Bowl In Response To Bad Bunny’s MAGA Backlash

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

40 Items
Sports

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999

PNC Fairfax Connection -13th annual celebration
Events

PNC Fairfax Connection ~ 13TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION

Ice Cube Tour contest 2025
Contests

Win Free Tickets to See Ice Cube in Cleveland!

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close