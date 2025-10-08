This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America

Source: Canva / Radio-One

A new WalletHub analysis ranks where fast food takes the biggest bite from monthly income.

Cleveland lands at number one. The study compares the price of three common items to each city’s median monthly income. The basket includes a burger, a fried chicken sandwich, and a small pizza. Prices come from the Council for Community and Economic Research. Income data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Cleveland’s rank reflects incomes more than menu prices. The study notes that Cleveland’s fast food prices sit near national averages. Lower median income pushes the share higher. Detroit and Newark follow closely. Several Sun Belt and Rust Belt cities also appear high on the list.

According to WalletHub, researchers compared 100 of America’s largest cities to determine which residents spend the highest share of their income on fast food. The study analyzed the cost of three common menu items: a burger, a fried chicken sandwich, and a small pizza. Then compared those prices against each city’s median monthly income.

Below are fifteen cities from the latest reports, with brief notes on why they rank.

Cities that spend the most on fast food, relative to income

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland ranks first. The basket equals about 0.68 percent of the city’s median monthly income. Lower median income drives the outcome more than high prices.

