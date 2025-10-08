Listen Live
Sports

Browns Kevin Stefanski Refuses to Name Shedeur QB2 After Flacco Trade

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to name a backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While many Browns fans assume that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders would slide into that role, Stefanski refused to state that during a press conference earlier today.

When asked about who the backup QB would be, Stefanski replied: “… still working through all roster type of things… I always have to be mindful of our players, and our players development.”

The Browns have veteran Bailey Zappe on the practice squad. It remains to be seen if he’ll be elevated to the 53-man roster, or if Cleveland will opt to bring in another veteran QB.

The Browns play the Steelers in Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Browns Trade Joe Flacco to Bengals, Receive Draft Pick

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Browns Kevin Stefanski Refuses to Name Shedeur QB2 After Flacco Trade  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

15 Items
News

From Weinstein to O.J., The Wildest Celebrity Sentencing Surprises

Taco Deals
15 Items
Food & Drink

The Best 15 Taco Deals in Cleveland to Hit on National Taco Day

News

Trump Team Threatens To Deploy ICE To The Super Bowl In Response To Bad Bunny’s MAGA Backlash

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

40 Items
Sports

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999

PNC Fairfax Connection -13th annual celebration
Events

PNC Fairfax Connection ~ 13TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION

Ice Cube Tour contest 2025
Contests

Win Free Tickets to See Ice Cube in Cleveland!

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close