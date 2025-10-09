Listen Live
Food & Drink

What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One

What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Homemade Fluffernutter Marshmallow Peanut Butter Sandwich
Source: bhofack2 / Getty

What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One

The Fluffernutter sandwich is a New England classic that combines the creamy sweetness of Marshmallow Fluff with the salty richness of peanut butter, all sandwiched between two slices of soft white bread.

Here’s a quick guide to its history and how to make one yourself!

What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One  was originally published on wibc.com

A Brief History

The Fluffernutter originated in Massachusetts, where Marshmallow Fluff was created by the Durkee-Mower Candy Company in the 1920s.

The sandwich gained its name in the 1960s and has since become a cultural icon in New England, celebrated with its own National Fluffernutter Day (October 8) and the annual “What the Fluff?” festival in Somerville, Massachusetts.

What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One  was originally published on wibc.com

How to Make a Fluffernutter Sandwich

Making a Fluffernutter is as simple as it is delicious. Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices of soft white bread
  • Creamy peanut butter
  • Marshmallow Fluff (or marshmallow creme)

Instructions:

  1. Spread the Peanut Butter: Take one slice of bread and evenly spread the peanut butter from edge to edge.
  2. Add the Fluff: On the second slice of bread, spread the Marshmallow Fluff evenly, ensuring full coverage.
  3. Assemble the Sandwich: Place the two slices together, with the peanut butter and Fluff sides facing each other.
  4. Slice and Serve: Cut the sandwich in half diagonally for easy handling, and enjoy!

What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One  was originally published on wibc.com

Tips for the Perfect Fluffernutter:

  • Use equal amounts of peanut butter and Fluff for a balanced flavor.
  • For a twist, try crunchy peanut butter or add a sprinkle of cinnamon.
  • Keep napkins handy—this sandwich is delightfully messy!

Whether you’re revisiting a childhood favorite or trying it for the first time, the Fluffernutter is a simple, nostalgic treat that’s sure to bring a smile to your face.

What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One  was originally published on wibc.com

Top Secret Hint:

Grille the sandwich like a Grilled Cheese

Fluffer nutter sandwich day
Source: happy_lark / Getty

What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

15 Items
News

From Weinstein to O.J., The Wildest Celebrity Sentencing Surprises

Taco Deals
15 Items
Food & Drink

The Best 15 Taco Deals in Cleveland to Hit on National Taco Day

News

Trump Team Threatens To Deploy ICE To The Super Bowl In Response To Bad Bunny’s MAGA Backlash

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close