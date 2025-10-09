BIA Responds to Cardi B’s “Pretty & Petty”, Says It’s ‘Beneath’ Her

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / other

BIA is turning the page — even if Cardi B isn’t.

Ahead of the release of her new album Bianca, the Boston-born rapper sat down with Nessa from Hot 97 to discuss her music, her creative growth, and yes, the elephant in the room: her long-simmering beef with Cardi B.

When asked about the pointed lyrics in Cardi’s recent track “Pretty & Petty,” BIA made it clear she’s not losing sleep over it. “Why would I? I don’t care about anybody that much to get up and dedicate my life to like, ‘Oh, let me get at her.’ Like, no way, bro. That’s crazy,” she said. “This album was coming out either way, whether she dissed me or not.”

BIA revealed that while she did consider recording a response, she ultimately decided it wasn’t worth it. “I had moments in the studio where I thought about addressing it,” she admitted. “But I felt like it would be a disservice to the work I put into this project. That’s a year ago for me. It’s beneath me.”

The rapper also acknowledged that she wasn’t surprised by Cardi’s diss. “I knew it was coming,” she said. “This is rap — I diss you, you diss me, that’s part of the game. But honestly, it doesn’t make me feel any type of way. I’m glad she got that off.”

Despite the tension, BIA says she wouldn’t be opposed to collaborating with Cardi under the right circumstances. “If she wanna get on a stream or get in the booth with me and really rap for real, I would do it,” she said confidently. “I write on the spot.”

As for where things went wrong, BIA believes the feud stemmed from creative overlap. She claims Cardi copied elements from her earlier project Really Her, especially after fans pointed out similarities between BIA’s visuals and Cardi’s single “Enough.” “It wasn’t about the Missy Elliott sample — everybody flips that song,” she explained. “It was the creative similarities. I’m not a machine. I have a smaller team, smaller budget, smaller platform. It just felt like my ideas were being borrowed.”

Still, BIA says she’s not interested in escalating the situation. “I could go get on her again, but it’s like, girl, enjoy your pregnancy,” she said. “My mother didn’t raise me to drag a pregnant woman. That’s not who I am.”

When asked if peace was possible between the two, BIA didn’t sound optimistic. She recounted a heated phone exchange where Cardi allegedly called her repeatedly “screaming like 15 times back-to-back.” “The respect is out the window,” BIA said. “I don’t care to be friends with people who record conversations and spin narratives to sell music. I’m focused on putting good into the world, doing community work, making great music, and moving forward.”

And while she doesn’t regret her own diss track, “SUE MEEE?,” BIA wanted to make one thing clear — she never disrespected Cardi’s kids. “That’s not who I am,” she said firmly. “I don’t move like that.”

For BIA, it’s clear the focus is no longer on feuds — it’s on her future. With Bianca set to drop October 10, she’s ready to remind everyone why she’s one of the most versatile and authentic voices in hip-hop today.

