Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

It was just another regular-degular Friday until TMZ dropped an internet-shaking bomb that #RHOP star Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested on criminal fraud charges.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Wendy faces 16 charges, including seven felony counts for submitting false or misleading information in excess of $300, plus a misdemeanor charge for making a false statement to an officer.

While social media spiraled into a frenzy over the news, WBAL-11 TV News reported that Dr. Wendy and Eddie were charged with multiple counts of insurance fraud following an investigation into an allegedly falsified burglary at their Maryland home.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the couple’s Finksburg residence in April 2024 after the Osefos claimed their home had been broken into while they were vacationing in Jamaica.

BOSSIP previously reported on that news, and Wendy released a statement to TMZ at the time, stating:

“My family and I are devastated and feel violated by this intrusion. We thank God no one was home … so for that we feel very blessed. Material things can always be replaced.”

The pair told authorities that approximately $200,000 worth of luxury jewelry, clothing, and handbags, including Birkins, had been stolen.

Court documents obtained by WBAL revealed that investigators later discovered inconsistencies in the couple’s statements, including evidence that more than $20,000 worth of “stolen” items had been returned to stores for refunds.

The investigation also found that the Osefos filed multiple overlapping insurance claims for the same alleged losses — and that social media posts allegedly showed Wendy wearing a diamond ring she had reported stolen just weeks after the supposed break-in.

An email obtained by investigators allegedly showed Eddie asking Wendy if there were “additional high-value items” they could add to their inventory to reach their insurance policy’s $423,000 maximum.

When authorities executed a search warrant at the couple’s home, they reportedly found at least 15 items that matched those claimed as stolen.

WBAL adds that Wendy, 40, was indicted on seven counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and one count of making a false statement to police.

Eddie, 41, faces nine counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy, and one false-statement charge. Yikes!

Seemingly unbothered by the charges, the couple released a statement to PEOPLE.

“Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, are back home safely with their family and in good spirits,” a representative told the outlet. “They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues,” the rep said, adding that they “look forward to their day in court,” before concluding with, “At this time, they respectfully ask for privacy as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead.”

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests was originally published on bossip.com