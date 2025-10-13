‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex-Partner Ime Udoka Despite Public Breakup

Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

Nia Long is moving on and setting the record straight about where she stands with her ex-partner Ime Udoka, three years after their public split.

Fresh off of reminding us all that the secret to her glowing beauty is “minding my business,” Long opened up about Udoka—with whom she shares son Kez, 13—and it seems to be mostly all good between the two of them.



“I don’t talk much about my personal life ’cause it’s no one’s business, but every now and then people speculate things on social media and it’s like me and Coach are good,” she told The Cut. “I hope he wins. He deserves to win.”

She continued,

“It was really beautiful because we’ve had a very public journey that has found its way to peace and understanding. And there’s a lot of mutual respect that we have for each other. The most important gift you can give your kids is to heal your trauma.”

Amen to that!

Long is preparing to drop her memoir, but it seems she’s letting people know that if they’re expecting mess, this won’t be the book for them.

“I’m not going to carry burdensome energy with me because that just transfers to my children and it transfers to everything else in my life. I’m proud of myself,” she said. “I think we’re proud of each other as the parents of Kez, that we’re able to make this an annual thing and commit to these last sweet years of him being in grade school and high school before he goes off to college.”

In the interview, she also discusses her take on motherhood.

“I talk about my kids a lot because they take up so much space in my life and in my heart,” she said. “Everything I do is for them. I’m not a perfect mother. I’ve made many mistakes, [and] my kids have seen me go through it. But that’s the type of mother I am, if I’m pissed, everyone knows. If I’m happy, everyone knows. Protect the innocence of your children, but allow them to see the truth in every situation.”

Ms. Long is also stepping into a new era as the first brand ambassador for Estée Lauder’s North American company. She announced the news via a post displaying her signature beauty with the caption,

“OMG pinch me! I’ve always admired Mrs. Estée Lauder’s belief that self-care isn’t reserved for special occasions—it’s an act of self-love. Her spirit as an entrepreneur, mother, and leader is something I deeply respect and connect with.”

And in her usual OG fashion, she left the girlies with a word of advice for how to manage their womanhood in their 30s and 40s.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a time in my life where I was willing to give up my life to be someone’s wife or girlfriend,” she said. “Ever. Period. I just wanna inspire women to trust the path, identify your purpose, understand the importance of sitting with yourself.”

Yes, Nia!

The post ‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex-Partner Ime Udoka Despite Public Breakup appeared first on Bossip.

‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex-Partner Ime Udoka Despite Public Breakup was originally published on bossip.com