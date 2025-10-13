Listen Live
20 'Real' Ways the Browns Can Still Make the Playoffs in 2025

The Cleveland Browns are off to a rough start, but they still have an opportunity to turn things around.

Published on October 13, 2025

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Source: Justin K. Aller / Getty

So, you’re saying there’s a chance?

Well, probably not.

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 1-5 start in the 2025 NFL season. Their one victory came in Week 3, with the improbable 13-10 home win over the Green Bay Packers.

While the Browns’ defense has been mostly stout, the offense has continued to sputter. Their 13.7 points per game are dead last in the NFL. A porous offensive line, coupled with receivers who can’t consistently get open or catch the ball, has spelled disaster so far for Cleveland.

However, we’re going to look on the bright side of the football world today. With 11 games left to go, and a softer schedule ahead, there’s still a chance for Cleveland to sneak into the postseason.

Well… sort of.

Here are a few ‘real’ ways the Cleveland Browns can still make the playoffs in 2025

20. Dillon Gabriel actually is him, and the rookie suddenly turns into Drew Brees 2.0.

19. Myles Garrett sacks opposing QBs so hard the league gives Cleveland a wild card out of sympathy.

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

18. The offensive line remembers it’s allowed to block on Sundays.

17. The ghost of Jim Brown personally stiff-arms every AFC opponent from the afterlife.

16. The AFC North collectively forgets how to play football for two straight weeks.

15. The league discovers a rule loophole that gives playoff berths based on defensive celebrations.

Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

14. The refs remember that holding can be called on the other team, too.

13. The Browns win out, and nobody knows how it happened… including the Browns.

12. A meteor lands on the Steelers’ practice facility. Nobody’s hurt, but their season’s canceled.

11. David Njoku starts catching everything, even the passes not thrown to him.

10. Kevin Stefanski finally hands the playbook to the ghost of John Madden and says, “Here, you call it.”

Cleveland Browns vs Detroit Lions
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

9. Joe Flacco comes back… again… and this time wins Comeback Player of the Year twice.

8. The Ravens, Bengals, and Steelers all decide to focus on their mental health and take the rest of the season off.

7. The Browns’ medical staff stops leading the league in MRIs per week.

6. Someone builds a time machine and talks sense into the front office and makes sure the Deshaun Watson trade never happens.

5. Someone takes the Scooby-Doo mask off of Jerry Jeudy so we can all realize that that’s actually Dwayne Bowe.

4. Someone designs Dillon Gabriel’s cleats to have 10-inch lifts.

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Source: Justin K. Aller / Getty

3. Deshaun Watson gets back on the field and finally plays like the contract wasn’t written by a stand-up comedian.

2. Someone lets Dawg Pound Mike call a few plays. I promise you they wouldn’t be any worse.

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns
Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

1. PUT SHEDEUR IN!

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

