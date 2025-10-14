Listen Live

Breaking News

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51
News

Drake & Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Bday—Peace In The Family?

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Heavy on the denim.

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors
Source: Cole Burston / Getty

Drake has been through many ups and downs as of late, but he made sure to make time for his son’s big moment. He and Sophie Brussaux made it happen for Adonis’ 8th birthday.

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

As per Complex, Drake and Adonis’ mother had another co-parenting glow-up last weekend. On Saturday (Oct. 11), they hosted an over-the-top but age-appropriate extravaganza for their son Adonis. To celebrate his 8th birthday, they curated a private event with a western theme full of wanted posters and other cowboy elements. In a video shared on social media, the two are seen cutting a three-tier cake with fondant cow print and matching cowboy rope. While not much else from the bash was shared online, Drake made sure to shout out his only child via social media. Champagne Papi posted a photograph of Adonis throwing up the six hand gesture just like his old man.

While Drake and Sophie are not together, the two have maintained a very respectful relationship throughout. The two are rumored to have met back in January 2017 when they were spotted together at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam. Months later, she publicly announced she was pregnant with the rapper’s child. Adonis was born Oct. 11, 2017. However, it wasn’t until almost three years later that Drake publicly disclosed to the world that he was a father.

You can see footage from the Adonis’ birthday celebration below.

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
68 Items
Breaking News

Breaking News

Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

20 Items
News

The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Ohio Woman Assault
News

Ohio Woman Accused of Cutting Boyfriend’s Privates After Break-In

Television

BLACK WATCH: (10.10.25) ‘Caught Stealing,’ ‘Bosch’ & More

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close