Kamala Harris Responds To Hecklers During Chicago Book Event

"Are you the same person that was telling people not to vote?" Harris responded as the crowd booed the heckler and applauded after her comment. 

Published on October 15, 2025

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection
Jason Armond / Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is officially fed up with the hecklers at her book events.

She is speaking once again. 

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has grown tired of the hecklers popping up at her book tour stops. 

During a recent event in Chicago on Saturday to promote her memoir, 107 Days, Harris clapped back at protestors who spent money to be in the building and call her out for involvement in the bombing in Gaza following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas. 

“Are you the same person that was telling people not to vote?” Harris responded as the crowd booed the heckler and applauded after her comment. 

During the same event, another heckler shouted out at the former VP, “Kamala Harris, your legacy is genocide,” with Harris responding, “If you want to talk about legacy, let’s talk about the legacy of mass deportation, of people not voting, and Donald Trump.”

Harris’ latest clapbacks are among many she has given in response to frequent interruptions from protestors during her book tour. 

During the New York stop of her book tour, a visibly upset Harris told a heckler, “I’m not president right now, there’s nothing I can do.” 

Supporters Are Happy To See Kamala Harris Clap Back

Harris’s evident frustration with the hecklers is resonating with her supporters and even those who didn’t loudly get behind her.

They are confused why the same people who didn’t want Harris to become POTUS are now spending money to attend her book event to boycott someone who has no say in the matters of the Palestinian people.

We don’t expect the back-and-forth to die down anytime soon, even after the Trump “peace deal,” which was basically built on Biden’s initial plan, has been approved.

You can see more reactions below.

Kamala Harris Responds To Hecklers During Chicago Book Event  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

