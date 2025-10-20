Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Getty Images / Donald Trump / George Santos

Donald Trump is releasing something, unfortunately, it’s not the Epstein files as promised; instead, it’s fellow fraudster George Santos.

Friday evening, Donald Trump announced he was commuting the sentence of disgraced former Republican congressman George Santos, releasing him from prison immediately.

In a post on Truth Social announcing his ridiculous decision, Trump wrote that Santos “was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison.”

Santos’ commutation sees him serve nowhere close to the 87 months (about 7 years) he was sentenced to in federal prison after pleading guilty to committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Like Trump, Santos was a legendary liar, and before he was sworn into office, he admitted to lying about details about his life that he shared while on the campaign trail.

As a sitting member of Congress, Santos was charged by the Department of Justice with a litany of federal crimes, including fraud, theft, money laundering, and making false statements.

George Santos Did A Masterful Job In Kissing Trump’s Butt In Hopes of Getting out of Prison Early

Trump made his decision to commute Santos’ prison sentence after allies and multiple friends of the fraudster begged Orange Mussolini for his clemency, according to a senior White House official.

The official also claims that Trump “read” Santos’ letters he wrote from prison complaining about the conditions, while also kissing Trump’s a** and showering him with compliments.

Santos’ letter was published on Monday in a local Long Island newspaper, The South Shore Press, and he didn’t waste time pleading with Trump to get him out of the clink.

“You have always been a man of second chances, a leader who believes in redemption and renewal,” Santos wrote. “I am asking you now, from the depths of my heart, to extend that same belief to me.”

Donald Trump’s Justification For Commuting George Santos’ Sentence Is Absurd

To justify springing Santos from prison, Trump claimed on Truth Social that he was thinking about Santos after he was reminded about Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who was able to overcome waves of criticism after saying he “served in Vietnam” even though he admitted that wasn’t the case.

Trump also said that Blumenthal “should be investigated, and Justice should be sought,” after his Attorney General brought up the senator lying about his military record during a tense exchange during a recent Senate hearing.

Blumenthal said he mispoke regarding his military service in 2010 and has called Trump’s latest attacks on him “completely deceptive and distorted.”

Also, keep in mind that President Bone Spurs never served in the military, so all of this coming from him is pure projection.

Trump claimed in his post that Blumenthal lying about his combat service “is far worse than what George Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!”

“George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated,” Trump wrote.

“Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!”

Bruh.

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos was originally published on hiphopwired.com