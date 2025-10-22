Listen Live
News

Singer Kevin McCall Breaks Down Over Finances in Emotional Interview

Grammy-nominated songwriter opens up about being on EBT, losing custody of his children, and feeling forgotten—despite past work with Chris Brown.

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"The League" Week Five
Source: Cassy Athena / Getty

Artist Kevin McCall is making headlines following a raw and emotional interview on the Back on Figg YouTube show. Known for writing and producing hits for artists like Chris Brown, McCall shocked fans when he revealed that he’s currently relying on EBT (food stamp) benefits to get by.

The vulnerable moment came mid-interview as McCall opened up about a string of personal and financial hardships — including losing custody of his daughters and selling off his music catalog. Visibly emotional, as the conversation grew more intense, he suddenly began ruffling through his pocket, telling the hosts, “Y’all think it’s a game, bro.” McCall pulled out his wallet and revealed an EBT (food stamp) card. Fighting back tears, he questioned aloud, “Why the f*** do I have an EBT card?” He then made reference to Chris Brown, mentioning “Breezy bowl” and saying the artist made “90-whatever million.” “Can I get $25,000 for them four songs I owe you, bro?” he asked.

The outburst of vulnerability prompted hosts T-Rell and Smac, along with McCall’s friend who accompanied him, to immediately console the artist. They shared their own experiences with financial hardship as they comforted him. “I wanted to kill myself, bro,” McCall admitted through tears.

His friend offered words of encouragement: “You got greatness in you,” he told McCall, as the panel reminded him that “All of God’s greats go through testimonies.”

After regaining his composure—and even asking for a shot—McCall clarified his earlier statement: “I’m not going to kill myself, but that’s how bad it feels.”

The “Back on Figg” hosts continued encouraging McCall to focus on moving forward rather than dwelling on the past. They emphasized his multifaceted talents as a producer, singer, and songwriter, urging him to let go of resentment and concentrate on rebuilding his career.

The viral moment has sparked conversations across social media about financial struggles in the music industry, mental health, and the importance of male vulnerability. Viewers have praised the “Back on Figg” hosts for creating a supportive environment during such a difficult moment, with many commenting on the power of men supporting each other through hardship.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text “HELLO” to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

Singer Kevin McCall Breaks Down Over Finances in Emotional Interview  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
News

When White Folks Say They Want to Burn You, Believe Them

An Evening Of R&B With Joe And Eric Benet
Entertainment

Eric Benét Talks Tour, R&B Comeback & Wild Video Story

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

News

‘Black In White’ Portrait Series: Tamika Mallory Finds Power In Stepping Into The Unknown

Sports

Browns Kevin Stefanski Refuses to Name Shedeur QB2 After Flacco Trade

Entertainment

Ike Turner Jr., Son of Ike & Tina Turner, Dies at 67

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close