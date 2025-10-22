Singer Kevin McCall Breaks Down Over Finances in Emotional Interview

Source: Cassy Athena / Getty

Artist Kevin McCall is making headlines following a raw and emotional interview on the Back on Figg YouTube show. Known for writing and producing hits for artists like Chris Brown, McCall shocked fans when he revealed that he’s currently relying on EBT (food stamp) benefits to get by.

The vulnerable moment came mid-interview as McCall opened up about a string of personal and financial hardships — including losing custody of his daughters and selling off his music catalog. Visibly emotional, as the conversation grew more intense, he suddenly began ruffling through his pocket, telling the hosts, “Y’all think it’s a game, bro.” McCall pulled out his wallet and revealed an EBT (food stamp) card. Fighting back tears, he questioned aloud, “Why the f*** do I have an EBT card?” He then made reference to Chris Brown, mentioning “Breezy bowl” and saying the artist made “90-whatever million.” “Can I get $25,000 for them four songs I owe you, bro?” he asked.

The outburst of vulnerability prompted hosts T-Rell and Smac, along with McCall’s friend who accompanied him, to immediately console the artist. They shared their own experiences with financial hardship as they comforted him. “I wanted to kill myself, bro,” McCall admitted through tears.

His friend offered words of encouragement: “You got greatness in you,” he told McCall, as the panel reminded him that “All of God’s greats go through testimonies.”

After regaining his composure—and even asking for a shot—McCall clarified his earlier statement: “I’m not going to kill myself, but that’s how bad it feels.”

The “Back on Figg” hosts continued encouraging McCall to focus on moving forward rather than dwelling on the past. They emphasized his multifaceted talents as a producer, singer, and songwriter, urging him to let go of resentment and concentrate on rebuilding his career.

The viral moment has sparked conversations across social media about financial struggles in the music industry, mental health, and the importance of male vulnerability. Viewers have praised the “Back on Figg” hosts for creating a supportive environment during such a difficult moment, with many commenting on the power of men supporting each other through hardship.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text “HELLO” to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

