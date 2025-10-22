Congratulations! ‘Love Is Blind’ Fan Faves Lauren & Cameron Welcome A Baby Boy Together

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, beloved alums from the first season of Love Is Blind, have officially entered parenthood! The couple, who met and married on the groundbreaking Netflix reality series in 2020, welcomed their first child — a baby boy named Ezra — on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 8:18 p.m. Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, the Hamiltons shared the joyous news. Lauren, 37, said that the arrival of their son, who weighed in at 5 lbs., 15 oz., has made their long and emotional fertility journey “worth it.”

“He’s been such a blessing already,” she gushed to PEOPLE.

Lauren underwent in vitro fertilization treatment before welcoming her new bundle of joy, a process she described as “tough” on a 2024 episode of her podcast The Love Seat, which she hosts alongside her husband.

Cameron, 35, echoed her joy and reflected on the surreal nature of finally holding their baby after years of trying to conceive.

“It still feels surreal that we have a son after four years of trying to conceive,” he shared. “That said, the 4 a.m. feedings and diaper changes have definitely made it feel more real. I’m grateful for it all.”

A Name With Meaning

As for their son’s name, the couple says it came to them naturally, and a touching moment involving Lauren’s late father confirmed it was meant to be.

“The name ‘Ezra’ just came to us one day when we first started talking about baby names,” Cameron explained. “Once I suggested it, we both agreed that was going to be his name. It felt right.”

Lauren added a poignant memory.

“After my dad passed, we were organizing his things, and we found a Bible that had been his mother’s. When we opened it, the Bible opened to the book of Ezra, and a picture of Dad fell out. That was a sign.”

A Full-Circle Moment

After the long road to becoming parents, holding baby Ezra for the first time was a moment filled with emotion and awe.

“It was such a sense of relief holding him,” Cameron shared with PEOPLE. “I was thinking, ‘We really did it. After all the intentional work we put into making him, he’s here.’”

Lauren described their first moments together as “magical,” saying she didn’t want to let go once Ezra was in her arms.

“I didn’t want him to move again,” she added. “I was thinking, ‘He looks just like Cam. I knew it!’ I had a dream that he would look like this. But even more than that, I was thinking about how grateful I am to be his mom and raise him.”

For Cameron, seeing his son’s eyes open for the first time brought on an instant protective instinct.

“I got to see him open his eyes for the first time and in that moment I thought, ‘I have to protect him for the rest of my life,’” he recalled.

Adjusting to Life with a Newborn.

Now home with their baby boy, the couple is settling into the realities of new parenthood, including sleepless nights. Although it’s been “rough,” according to Lauren, the couple is embracing the challenge, learning as they go, and figuring out what works best for them as a new family of three.

